Notre Dame otherwise has remained defiantly independent as one of the most storied programs in college football. Its recent résumé includes two appearances in the College Football Playoff in the past three years.
Virginia Tech (3-1), meanwhile, is seeking to reclaim its perch as a regular contender for the ACC championship. A victory over the Fighting Irish (4-1) would serve notice that the Hokies’ aspirations in that regard may be gaining traction, especially after an upset of then-No. 10 North Carolina in the season opener.
The Hokies have not beaten two ranked opponents at Lane Stadium in the same season since 2009.
“We’re going to have a sold-out crowd, I imagine a raucous crowd, with an unbelievable opportunity for our football team,” Fuente said. “Every inch, every piece of turf is going to be hard fought. It’s going to be really difficult. Four yards is a big deal, and we’ve got to be emotionally prepared for that sort of game.”
The Hokies certainly can draw inspiration from a defensive gem against North Carolina in which they limited quarterback Sam Howell, a Heisman Trophy contender entering this season, to 208 passing yards while intercepting the junior three times. Howell’s previous high for interceptions in a game was two.
Virginia Tech ranks 10th nationally in scoring defense (15.3 points per game), and no ACC team has permitted fewer first downs (71) than the Hokies, who also are fourth of 14 teams in the conference in third-down conversion defense (28.9 percent).
The upswing stands in stark contrast to last season when Virginia Tech finished fourth to last in the conference in total defense (447.5 yards per game) following the retirement of longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster in 2019.
Justin Hamilton, a former assistant under Foster who coached safeties, took over at defensive coordinator as the Hokies weathered dozens of defensive absences related to the pandemic. Hamilton also was not available in-person for the first two games a year ago because of virus-related issues.
“It shows on film how good we’ve been this year, but that really doesn’t matter this week and the next week and the next eight weeks,” linebacker Dax Hollifield said. “We’ve just got to keep doing it. That’s the past. Obviously we’ve executed, done our job. Coach Ham has put us in a good position to make plays, and we’ve just got to keep doing that.”
Hollifield, a junior who had drawn interest from the Fighting Irish in high school, has three sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss and an interception this season. Junior cornerback Jermaine Waller has three interceptions and 22 tackles after virus-related issues curtailed his playing time last season.
Hamilton and his defensive charges have been preparing for multiple quarterbacks this week, with the Hokies uncertain whether Notre Dame will start Jack Coan or Drew Pyne. Both played in Saturday’s 24-13 loss to fifth-ranked Cincinnati.
Pyne, a sophomore, played the second half against the Bearcats, throwing for 143 yards and one touchdown on 9-for-22 passing. Coan, a graduate transfer from Wisconsin, has started every game this season, although Coach Brian Kelly has rotated quarterbacks, with freshman Tyler Buchner in the mix as well.
“They’ve got three different quarterbacks, and all three of those guys do things differently,” Hokies defensive tackle Jordan Williams said. “So we need to know who’s in the game and when they’re in the game and the situation up front. They’re really big up front, and they’re a really good offensive line.”
Virginia Tech’s offensive line hasn’t been as stable of late on the heels of an injury to Silas Dzansi. The starting right tackle is questionable for Saturday. His absence in the Hokies’ most recent game Sept. 25, a 21-10 win against Richmond, led to Luke Tenuta moving to right tackle after starting the year at left tackle.
Every other member of the offensive line shifted as well.
If Dzansi is available, the Hokies have the option of reverting to the original starting lineup that includes Brock Hoffman sliding back to center. Hoffman played left guard against the Spiders, and Johnny Jordan started at center.
Or Virginia Tech could opt to rotate Dzansi at tackle or guard to keep the offensive line fresher in what’s expected to be a rugged showdown in the trenches.