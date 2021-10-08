The matter of the eyes started coming up way back at the outset of Robinson’s teen years, and then again last season, when he had a different head coach (Tom Herman) and the game slowed down for him on Nov. 7 against West Virginia (12 carries for 113), then became manageable by the closing Alamo Bowl against Colorado (10 carries for 183). Told he seemed better in December than in September, Robinson spoke of fresh comfort with the speed of the game and said, “When you do get confidence as a running back, start finding your way, start understanding the blocks before they even happen, second- and third-level reads, the game does slow down, you need to play however you want, comfortably, the best way.”