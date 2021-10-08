That race began, as it does, way before the season, when every team was 0-0 and Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler stood as the favorite. Then Rattler, from Phoenix, had a few cheerless turns in September, including Sept. 25 when some home fans chanted for his backup during a 16-13 win over West Virginia seen as insufficiently pretty.
Can a fellow win a Heisman after having his own snooty fans chant for his backup (who, in this case, would be Caleb Williams from D.C. and Gonzaga)? Ancient Heisman adages might say no, so Rattler has joined other quarterbacks, such as Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei, among the half-crossed-off, opening the frat-house door for some fresh dudes.
Those include very much Bijan Robinson, the Texas sophomore running back from Tucson who in 2018-19 became the first two-time winner of the 35-year-old Ed Doherty Award given by the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club in Arizona. The unprecedented can happen when someone roams the fields for 7,036 rushing yards and 114 touchdowns, a lavishness that could turn many a man into a diva.
Robinson, with his giant, frequent smile and his considerable, frequent humility, is not a diva.
“I just know that I have to put my head down and do the best for the offense and team,” he said last Saturday after rushing for 216 compelling yards at TCU, proclaiming it “awesome” to have won Coach Steve Sarkisian’s trust.
“You earn that trust,” Sarkisian said then and there. “He’s a guy, whether it’s on the field or off the field, just who he is as a person, who he is from a preparation standpoint, what we’re trying to do, he’s earned our trust.”
So the 6-foot, 214 pound Robinson ranks second in the nation in rushing with 652 yards and 130.4 per game, behind only Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III at 136, yet it’s more the look of Robinson’s game that stokes some of the latest Heisman yelps.
“Robinson runs with a style as hard to define as it is to defend,” wrote Austin-based Jim Vertuno of the Associated Press, noting “quick feet in tight spaces,” eyes that “find the smallest of gaps,” a shoulder Robinson doesn’t mind plowing into others and then “a strong stiff arm and spin moves.”
The matter of the eyes started coming up way back at the outset of Robinson’s teen years and then again last season, when he had a different coach (Tom Herman) and the game slowed down for him on Nov. 7 against West Virginia (12 carries for 113), then became manageable by the closing Alamo Bowl against Colorado (10 carries for 183). Told he seemed better in December than in September, Robinson spoke of fresh comfort with the speed of the game and said, “When you do get confidence as a running back, start finding your way, start understanding the blocks before they even happen, second- and third-level reads, the game does slow down, you need to play however you want, comfortably, the best way.”
“Just the evolution of where he was from training camp to now is night and day,” Herman said then, a week before he would meet the ax in the typical Texas tumult.
“He’s got speed,” Texas Tech Coach Matt Wells said of Robinson on Sept. 25 after a 70-35 Longhorns win, surprising in its severity, featured 137 rushing yards and 54 receiving yards from Robinson. “He’s got some vision. That’s what makes him one of the top backs in the country.”
Of course, Robinson had been Rivals’ No. 1 all-purpose back in the 2020 class — the five stars, the offers from everywhere, the whole thing. He had hailed from a family rich in football know-how, with a great-uncle (Paul Robinson) who made two Pro Bowls as a running back and a grandfather (Cleo Robinson) who made his way on the fields as a longtime Pac-10 referee.
The Robinson born in early 2002, Bijan, had chosen the Longhorns, he told Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ back then, because of “how they handled themselves as a program,” meaning “all truth” and “no storytelling.” He said the names they brought up included Ezekiel Elliott, whom Herman had coached as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator, a hint that they might be able to make Robinson into what Robinson called “that bell-cow back.”
Meanwhile, Rattler, Rivals’ No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in 2019, had started his path with that noted gardener of quarterbacks, Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley, and in 2020 in Dallas, Rattler would hit 23 of 35 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns in the Sooners’ nutty four-overtime, 53-45 win over Texas.
Then he would hit a bit of an ebb as have various promising quarterbacks this odd college season, and up would rise some Heisman candidates such as Robinson and Walker. Then Rattler went 22 for 25 last week at Kansas State in a 37-31 win and Riley said, “He was awesome,” and now a Cotton Bowl stage readies for the Arizonans among all the others.
They hail from a state with two Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees — defensive tackle Curley Culp (playing years 1968-81) and guard Randall McDaniel (playing years 1988-2001) — and from a state that’s rising.
“There’s no doubt about that, that there are better high school players but also better high school programs,” said Adam Gorney, national recruiting analyst for Rivals. “There are actual, nationally elite high school programs, and that, one, lures the kids in, and, two, develops them better.” He said, “The talent pool has definitely gone up,” even if the top of that pool never seems to choose the in-state universities.
That includes the No. 2 overall dual-threat quarterback in the 2021 class (behind Caleb Williams), Gilbert’s Ty Thompson, the player of the year in the state succeeding Robinson and the Oregon backup some Ducks fans have clamored for of late. That leaves rising Arizona with two Heisman possibilities, a quarterback for whom fans have clamored and a quarterback against whom fans have clamored. It becomes quite a collection.