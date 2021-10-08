Best guess at a first loss: The Spartans would have reason to feel good about becoming bowl-eligible if they win this week at Rutgers. But Oct. 16 might be the worst possible time to deal with Indiana. The 2-3 Hoosiers will be coming off an open date, will have to play Ohio State the following week and could need an upset of Michigan State at home to save their season. It’s never a good idea to play someone in their Super Bowl, especially when it’s not also yours.