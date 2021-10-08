How long can they stay that way? A fine question to put to each of those programs.
No. 10 BYU (5-0): The Cougars opened with nine victories in a row last year, finished 11-1, saw quarterback Zach Wilson get picked high in the NFL draft … and now they’ve beaten Arizona, Arizona State and Utah as part of another good start. It almost feels like the 1980s have returned to Provo.
Best guess at a first loss: There’s a lot of games BYU could lose, with an Oct. 16 trip to Baylor and a reunion with former coach Bronco Mendenhall and Virginia on Oct. 30 standing out. So does a Nov. 27 visit to Southern California. But none of them appear to be likely losses. Let’s go with the Southern Cal game, but 12-0 sure looks possible.
No. 16 Kentucky (5-0): The Wildcats have won four consecutive one-possession games, including Saturday’s defeat of Florida. It was the first time Kentucky knocked off the Gators in Lexington since 1986. Mark Stoops’s team ranks 11th nationally in total defense and is tied for 21st in scoring defense, so it’s not hard to pick out the Wildcats’ strength. But they’re also 129th in turnover margin, and that doesn’t bode well over the long haul.
Best guess at a first loss: The turnover troubles ensure virtually no game is a sure thing for Kentucky, including Saturday’s visit from LSU. But even if that’s cleaned up, the Wildcats have to deal with the buzz saw known as Georgia in Athens on Oct. 16. Giveaways or no, that’s a probable loss.
No. 9 Michigan (5-0): The Wolverines have cleaned up a defense that collapsed last season, are averaging 255 rushing yards and have picked off Washington, Rutgers and Wisconsin. It’s their best start since opening 2016 with nine consecutive victories.
Best guess at a first loss: Michigan has to go to East Lansing on Oct. 30 as Michigan State comes off its open date. It feels like a toss-up at the moment, and that’s not factoring in that rivalry’s penchant for odd developments (often at the Wolverines’ expense).
No. 11 Michigan State (5-0): Fueled by some deft transfer portal acquisitions, the Spartans are 5-0 for the first time since 2015 and just the third time since 1999. However, early victories at Miami and Northwestern have lost a little luster as both have struggled. Coach Mel Tucker’s formula isn’t anything wild: a good running game, efficient passing, solid work against the run and taking care of the ball.
Best guess at a first loss: The Spartans would have reason to feel good about becoming bowl-eligible if they win this week at Rutgers. But Oct. 16 might be the worst possible time to deal with Indiana. The 2-3 Hoosiers will be coming off an open date, will have to play Ohio State the following week and could need an upset of Michigan State at home to save their season. It’s never a good idea to play someone in their Super Bowl, especially when it’s not also yours.
No. 12 Oklahoma State (5-0): The Cowboys began the season just outside the top 25, and they rolled into their bye week with victories over Boise State, Kansas State and Baylor. Mike Gundy’s team is 5-0 for the first time since 2015, but it plays four of its next six on the road before closing the season in Stillwater against Oklahoma.
Best guess at a first loss: Probably one of their next two games, when the Cowboys visit Texas (Oct. 16) and Iowa State (Oct. 23). They’ll catch both programs coming off rivalry games — Texas meets Oklahoma this week, while Iowa State has its annual Farmageddon showdown with Kansas State next week.
No. 25 San Diego State (4-0): The Aztecs had a triple-overtime escape against Utah on Sept. 18, but they also clobbered hapless Arizona on the road.
Best guess at a first loss: It can’t be easy to play “home” games more than 100 miles from campus in Carson, Calif., as the Aztecs are before opening a new stadium next year. Yet their more immediate potential stumbling blocks are on the road later this month — at San José State (Oct. 15) and Air Force (Oct. 23). Nonetheless, San Diego State should be in the Mountain West title hunt deep into November.
No. 24 SMU (5-0): The Mustangs are 5-0 for the third consecutive year, including a near-miracle of an escape at Louisiana Tech and a defeat of TCU for the Iron Skillet. Four of their next six, though, are away from Dallas.
Best guess at a first loss: Beware Saturday’s visit to Navy; SMU is 0-5 in Annapolis since Ken Niumatalolo took over the Midshipmen. If the Mustangs get a victory this week, an Oct. 30 game at Houston could be the time they trip up.
Texas San Antonio (5-0): Durable running back Sincere McCormick and the Roadrunners picked off Illinois on the road in their opener and stunned Memphis two weeks ago. They’re doing it by being stingy against the run, ranking fifth in the country while allowing 72 rushing yards per game.
Best guess at a first loss: This isn’t an out-of-nowhere team; UTSA was 7-5 last season, with three losses by eight points or less. Louisiana Tech had won six in a row against the Roadrunners before a one-point loss in the Alamodome last year, and the Bulldogs will get a shot at payback at home Oct. 23.
No. 19 Wake Forest (5-0): The Demon Deacons can get to 6-0 for the first time since 1944 with a victory Saturday at Syracuse. The ACC’s last undefeated team, Wake Forest has proven pieces scattered throughout its lineup, and this might be Dave Clawson’s best team yet in Winston-Salem — no small thing since the Deacs have earned five consecutive bowl invitations.
Best guess at a first loss: Here’s calling an 8-0 start for Wake before things get tricky with a backloaded schedule — at North Carolina (Nov. 6), N.C. State (Nov. 13), at Clemson (Nov. 20) and at Boston College (Nov. 27). Much will depend on which version of any of those teams — especially North Carolina — shows up to face the Deacons.
Wyoming (4-0): The Cowboys upended Montana State, Northern Illinois, Ball State and Connecticut last month. Northern Illinois is much improved, Ball State just beat Army, Montana State is a good FCS program and Connecticut … well, it exists. It’s a good start, Wyoming’s best since opening 9-0 in 1996, but there’s still plenty to prove in Laramie.
Best guess on a first loss: The Cowboys open Mountain West play at Air Force this week. The 4-1 Falcons could very well deal Wyoming its first setback.
The Pac-12′s not done … yet
The Pac-12 managed to get one team through September without a loss. Then Oregon went and frittered away last week’s game at Stanford.
The No. 8 Ducks (4-1, 1-1) aren’t done as a playoff contender, not with a victory at Ohio State on their résumé. It’s not a sure thing the playoff committee would take a 12-1 Oregon team over a 12-1 Ohio State bunch, but there would be a compelling argument for doing so in that hypothetical.
It’s easy to imagine it not coming down to that, for Oregon or the Pac-12. The Ducks haven’t overwhelmed in conference play (they toyed with winless Arizona deep into the second half), and they’re one of only three teams left in the Pac-12 with less than two losses. The others are 4-1 Oregon State (which opened with a loss at Purdue) and 4-1 Arizona State (which stumbled at BYU).
Just three well-placed losses — one each for Arizona State, Oregon and Oregon State — will probably be enough to ensure the Pac-12 is shut out of the playoff for the fifth consecutive season. After all, there has yet to be a two-loss team earn its way into the semifinals.
Five with the most at stake in Week 6
1. Iowa: The No. 3 Hawkeyes are tied with Hawaii for the most takeaways in the country (16), and that has fueled their 5-0 start. Are all those forced turnovers sustainable? Not likely. But after a visit from fellow unbeaten No. 4 Penn State, Iowa has nothing but Big Ten West opponents the rest of the way. A victory over the Nittany Lions doesn’t guarantee a perfect regular season, but it does remove the biggest remaining obstacle to a 12-0 mark entering the Big Ten title game.
2. Penn State: The Nittany Lions have a lot on the line in Iowa City, too, but the big difference for them is a bunch of high-profile Big Ten East opponents still to come — No. 7 Ohio State, No. 9 Michigan and No. 11 Michigan State, all of which are unbeaten. Penn State can afford a mulligan, especially on the road, but a victory at Kinnick Stadium would surely bolster its profile.
3. Texas: The No. 21 Longhorns (4-1) warrant some skepticism, but it’s also true they’ve played well on offense since a Sept. 11 loss at Arkansas. Is that enough to put pressure on No. 6 Oklahoma in the Red River Whatchamacallit? The Sooners have taken six of the past eight meetings (and nine of 12), but Texas probably becomes the Big 12 favorite if it can pin down a victory at the Cotton Bowl.
4. Oklahoma: This edition of the Sooners (5-0) is anything but dominant. However, beating Texas would be a major step toward a Big 12 title and a potential playoff berth, especially since the following four weeks (TCU, at Kansas, Texas Tech, open date) make a manageable stretch. Oklahoma doesn’t need style points as long as it keeps winning. So far, so good.
5. Auburn: No rest for the weary. A week after winning at LSU for the first time since 1999, the Tigers get another tricky test as No. 2 Georgia comes to the Plains. No. 18 Auburn (4-1) picked up a loss at Penn State last month, so it doesn’t have wiggle room to spare for playoff purposes, but it instantly locks itself in as the most (only?) serious remaining challenger to Alabama in the SEC West if it can derail the 5-0 Bulldogs.
Heisman watch
1. QB Bryce Young, Alabama (1,365 yards, 17 TDs, 2 INT passing): Wasn’t flashy in the Crimson Tide’s rout of Mississippi but didn’t do anything to hurt his chances, either. In a weird year when few of the top preseason candidates have thrived, Young remains an obvious choice. (Last week: 1)
2. RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State (680 yards, 8 TDs rushing; 3 catches, 17 yards, 1 TD receiving): Helped the Spartans upend Western Kentucky with a workmanlike 24-carry, 126-yard day. Walker’s biggest tests are still to come. (LW: 3)
3. RB Bijan Robinson, Texas (652 yards, 7 TDs rushing; 10 catches, 167 yards, 2 TDs receiving): A 216-yard day on the ground against TCU vaults the second-year player squarely into the discussion. He’ll have quite a stage this weekend as the Longhorns face Oklahoma. (LW: Not ranked)
4. QB Matt Corral, Mississippi (1,210 yards, 10 TDs passing; 161 yards, 6 TDs rushing): When you get down to it, completing 21 of 29 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown while tacking on a score on the ground isn’t bad work against Alabama. No, the Rebels didn’t win, but Corral’s Heisman candidacy is still viable. (LW: 2)
5. QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati (1,045 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs passing; 98 yards, 3 TDs rushing): His numbers aren’t as fancy as some others’, but the Bearcats’ QB nearly hit the 300-yard mark on the road against Notre Dame. As long as Cincinnati is undefeated, Ridder’s name will pop up in this conversation. (LW: NR)
6. QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh (1,731 yards, 19 TDs, 1 INT passing; 142 yards, 2 TDs rushing): The fifth-year senior has thrown for 1,174 yards and 15 touchdowns and just one interception over the past three games. Not bad — and a good way to get some attention this season (or any other, really). (LW: NR)