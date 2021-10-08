In fact, it was his more-heralded teammate, Cameron Neff, who was supposed to go play in the prestigious Cape league that summer, not the guy who would set a major league record this season for most consecutive strikeouts without a walk.
Gaels coach Eric Valenzuela was worried Neff was a little banged up. He called the Firebirds and let them know that an ace they had expected wouldn’t be coming after all. They asked if he had anyone who might be able to fill in. So it was Burnes who headed to Massachusetts that summer, pitching to a 3.78 ERA in front of the flurry of scouts that flock to the Cape each summer.
“He goes out there and he’s an all-star. He comes out of there and he’s a top prospect. He comes back as a junior and now he’s touted as one of the best pitchers in the country,” Valenzuela said. A year later, the Brewers drafted him in the fourth round. Five years later, he is a Cy Young Award candidate.
Burnes’s ascension has been as quick as it was unheralded, at least until recently. He was good, but never can’t-miss. He progressed quickly, but his ceiling was never exactly clear.
Then, suddenly, he was a star, one of the most effective pitchers in the strike zone in the majors and part of a dominant Brewers triumvirate they hope will shut down all comers this October. Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, and Freddy Peralta helped the Brewers accrue the second-best starters’ ERA in baseball; only the Dodgers, who are paying Trevor Bauer roughly eight times what the Brewers paid those three starters this season, had a lower figure.
Burnes, 26, has been particularly dominant. Among NL starters who threw at least 100 innings, his 2.43 ERA is the lowest. Among all starters who threw at least 100 innings, his 6.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio was the best in baseball. He went 11-5 for the NL Central champions, allowing just 123 hits in 167 innings.
“When he got drafted, it wasn’t to me like this guy’s a can’t-miss Cy Young candidate,” Valenzuela said. “If you had asked me, I would have said, ‘Yeah, I can see him getting to the big leagues.’ Then all of sudden it’s, God dang, he’s a potential Cy Young Award winner.”
Burnes also led all starters in an increasingly popular stat for measuring a pitcher’s raw effectiveness: CSW rate, which is equal to the sum of called strikes and swinging strikes divided by the total number of pitches thrown. In other words, CSW calculates the number of times a pitcher threw a strike without contact.
Burnes’s rate is just under 34 percent, meaning major league hitters fail to make contact more than a third of the time a strike is recorded.
“He’s a strike thrower with incredible velocity and incredible movement, so it’s a really odd combination to have all three of those,” Brewers pitching coach Chris Hook said. “It’s a unique case of all three of those things at one time.”
That combination emerged without warning. His MLB debut came in a 38-inning stint in 2018 that saw him go 7-0 with a 2.61 ERA. But the next season, he grimaced through 32 appearances with an 8.82 ERA. Opponents hit .412 against his fastball. The pitch mix that had gotten him to the big leagues — four-seam fastball and slider, mostly — wasn’t going to keep him there.
“When I went back and looked at it, I knew I wouldn’t be a starting pitcher if I kept with the same usage of the pitches I had. I probably could have been a successful reliever,” Burnes said. “But my heart was to be a starter.”
So Burnes met with Brewers staff in the offseason. He floated the idea of throwing a second slider, a harder one to complement the one he’d been using. The more he threw it, the more it resembled a cutter.
“As I started throwing it more and more, I realized I wasn’t going to need a four-seam fastball,” Burnes said. Batters have hit .226 against that cutter since.
The more he threw the cutter, a pitch that moves in on the hands of lefties and away from righties, the more he realized he needed something to do the opposite. So he developed a two-seamer, a sinker of sorts, to give him another option. He already had the slightly softer slider in the arsenal. He already had a curveball, a pitch he has relied on more this season than ever. And he developed his change-up into a regular part of his arsenal.
The combination has allowed him to walk the fine line between being in the strike zone and not allowing opponents to get too comfortable, even if they are fairly certain they’ll see pitches in the zone.
“You have to decide what you’re going to do with him on a given night,” Hook said. “Are you going to attack him because he’s throwing strikes? We’ve seen guys try to have a cat-and-mouse game, try to jump him. Then they jump him and it’s a weak groundball to second base. He’s a really tough customer to game plan for because there’s a lot of stuff to plan for.”
Burnes is so tough, in fact, that he threw fewer than five innings only twice in 28 starts. One was in his last outing of the season, when Brewers Manager Craig Counsell pulled him after two innings in anticipation of his NLDS start. The other was when he started against the Atlanta Braves, the team he will stare down in Game 1 Friday night, who pummeled him with four runs in the first inning in late July.
“I thought, man, that’s pretty good off this guy, because you just look at his numbers,” Atlanta Manager Brian Snitker said Thursday. “I was looking at the left and right [slugging percentages]. They are almost nonexistent against him. It’s going to be a big challenge the next couple of days.”