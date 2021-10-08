The 5-foot-11 point guard has a gift is making football’s most important position look easy.
“I’ve always had a natural instinct for football,” McDaniel said. “Basketball helped with me getting smarter and my agility. Football’s always going to be in my heart. I feel like I’m never going to lose that.”
In the Panthers’ 41-13 win against Potomac School on Friday in Fairfax County, as a wide receiver and wildcat quarterback, McDaniel touched the ball on 11 snaps. On those 11 snaps, he completed four of five passes for 130 yards and a touchdown, rushed four times for 30 yards and a touchdown and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass — a dazzling performance few four-year starters can deliver.
When he took over at quarterback with 7:49 left in the second quarter, his team trailed 6-0 and had two total yards in three possessions without a first down. McDaniel began by throwing a seven-yard pass and rushing the ball twice. The next play call was “Cat Hugo.”
The play had wide receiver Brendan Robinson run a hitch-and-go down the left sideline. Before he did, he made a bold proclamation to the cameraman nearby. “Hey, watch this,” he said. “I’m going to score right here.”
Robinson beat his man on a double move, and McDaniel dropped a perfect pass into Robinson’s hands for a 75-yard touchdown. As his teammate outran the defense, McDaniel stayed put. He snapped his hand forward in the air, the unmistakable cookie-jar follow through from his primary sport.
McDaniel was a standout middle-school player and once looked as if he would dominate in football throughout high school. But once the basketball offers started coming, he focused on the hardwood — until the chance to lace up his cleats one more time was too good to pass up.
“It’s my senior year,” McDaniel said. “I’m trying to go out, have as much fun as possible, get to enjoy this last year with some of the other senior guys.”
McDaniel said Michigan is “100 percent” okay with his decision to play football this fall. The way he’s playing, it’s worth asking whether he might make just a cameo on the football field at Ann Arbor. “If it happens, it happens,” he said. “I can’t really say too much about that. But basketball’s forever first.”