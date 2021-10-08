This could be seen by some as surprising, given Hopkins went through a career-worst stretch early last year and then missed nearly as many field goals (three) as he made this preseason (four). Rivera went so far as to blame the kicking operation at first, saying Hopkins and holder Tress Way having to adjust to rookie long-snapper Camaron Cheeseman was the cause of the preseason struggles.
But after Hopkins’s two misses Sunday, the head coach’s response got shorter.
“He’s our kicker, and we’ll leave it at that,” Rivera said following the 34-30 win over Atlanta.
On Tuesday, Washington signed kicker Chris Blewitt. Rivera dismissed the idea that he would challenge Hopkins — “He’s on the practice squad, so it’s really just kind of precautionary” — and Blewitt’s resume doesn’t suggest an immediate threat. He kicked at the University of Pittsburgh from 2013 to 2016, hasn’t been on an NFL roster since June 2019 (Chicago) and has never kicked in an NFL game.
Why, a reporter asked Rivera, is the coach so committed to maintaining confidence in Hopkins?
“Because if I go off on him, it could get worse,” Rivera said. “That’s just the way it has to be. It’s not like you’re going to go out there and pluck a kicker that’s going to come in and going to kick over 80-something percent. You want a little more consistency, especially with the extra points, and he’s working on it. … Hopefully he’ll correct it, and we’ll go from there.”
Year
Hopkins’s average field goal attempt, by season (yards)
2021
40.3
2020
40.4
2019
37.2
2018
41.1
2017
35.4
2016
36.2
2015
37.8
Rivera has only opened the door on replacing Hopkins once. In November, Hopkins missed a 43-yard field goal in a 30-27 loss at Detroit, the sixth game out of nine in which he’d missed at least one kick, and Rivera said change was “something we are talking about.” Two days later, he reversed course — “I didn’t say anything about considering a kicking change” — and hasn’t wavered since.
While Hopkins said he doesn’t pay attention to the media during the season, he appreciates Rivera’s support in their one-on-one conversations. He added he won’t “overly panic because of two bad reps” Sunday and explained the point-after misses were less about the operation and more about his legs feeling heavy, “almost like you’re getting out of sand.” Hopkins insisted he wasn’t blaming the field and that he didn’t adjust after the first missed extra point because he thought it was a one-time feeling.
“Then I virtually hit the same ball,” he said. “Then I adjusted on the sidelines, get a [wider] stance and a feel for my takeoff and you go from there.”
Last year, down the stretch, Hopkins rewarded Rivera’s faith. He hit 14 of his last 15 field goals, including the postseason, and Washington re-signed him to a one-year, $2.5 million contract. He has performed well statistically this year, converting 7 of 8 field goals, but hiccupped in big moments. Rivera said he’s sticking with Hopkins not only because there’s no obvious talent upgrade available, but also because kickers can be streaky.
Rivera pointed to his experience with the Carolina Panthers. In his first two seasons, he tried three kickers before finding Graham Gano. In 2015, when the Panthers went 15-1 en route to the Super Bowl, Gano was about league average, hitting 30 of 36 field goals (83.3 percent). The next season, he had one of the worst rates (78.9), and the year after that, the best (96.7). Rivera’s recollection of those three years — “very consistent … sporadic and rough … [comes close to] the record” — seem to embody a philosophy about kickers writ large: Better the devil you know.
“Sometimes, if you quit too soon on a guy, it comes back to get you,” Rivera said Wednesday.
For now, Hopkins said, he doesn’t plan to make major mechanical adjustments. He will tweak small things, such as widening his stance when his legs feel heavy, but he will mostly stick with what has kept him in the league for his seventh season. Since his first full season in the league, Hopkins said, he has been at peace with the results of his kicks.
“I always kind of came from the camp of, 'You’re never as good as people say you are, and you’re never as bad as people say you are,’” he said. “If we’re all looking in the mirror and trying to be honest with ourselves, that’s just the way it goes.”