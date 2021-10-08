Rivera pointed to his experience with the Carolina Panthers. In his first two seasons, he tried three kickers before finding Graham Gano. In 2015, when the Panthers went 15-1 en route to the Super Bowl, Gano was about league average, hitting 30 of 36 field goals (83.3 percent). The next season, he had one of the worst rates (78.9), and the year after that, the best (96.7). Rivera’s recollection of those three years — “very consistent … sporadic and rough … [comes close to] the record” — seem to embody a philosophy about kickers writ large: Better the devil you know.