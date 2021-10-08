There are no reports of injuries — England’s soccer team had finished up their training for the day hours earlier — and no word yet about the status of Saturday’s match.
The stadium sits amid a residential area in Andorra la Vella, capital of the tiny Pyrenees principality, with homes overlooking the stadium. Félix Álvarez, president of Andorra’s football federation, told El Periodic that “in recent weeks the back of the platforms had been removed due to complaints from residents, and I imagine that it can come from here, as today they had to reinstall the plates.” He added that “in principle the game is not in danger, but we must see the damage, if it has affected any of the cameras.”
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire after it broke out at about 4:45 p.m. local time, but not before the area took on some damage, Dorsett said.
“I saw some significant damage to the dugouts over there,” he said. “The plastic structures where England would be based. In fairness, it looked like it was the home dugout that had melted partly because of the intensity of the flames.
“So, too, we think, was the area where the VAR [video assistant referee] screen was due to be housed and most crucial of all, this is a 3G synthetic pitch.”
Dorsett said the artificial turf “will have to be assessed by officials before they decide whether it is safe and appropriate to play on that area.”
England sits atop the World Cup qualifying standings in UEFA Group I with five wins and a draw in six matches. Andorra has a win and five losses.