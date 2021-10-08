Locksley’s team is still 4-1, a much better record than other recent seasons when that familiar letdown took place after just two wins. And he still has a strong quarterback in Taulia Tagovailoa, who blamed himself for the mistake-ridden outing against Iowa, which for him included five interceptions. Locksley thinks the first four performances are a better indication of who his quarterback is. During those wins, Tagovailoa threw 10 touchdowns and just one interception, and even after the Iowa game, he’s on track to have one of the best seasons of a Maryland quarterback in decades.