That streak ended with a 37-14 win in Sandy Spring that left little doubt which team is among the county’s elite this season. In a battle of unbeatens, Northwest improved to 6-0 while the Warriors fell to 5-1.
“This was a very emotional game going in,” said Northwest’s Darius Lorfils, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior listed as an “athlete.” “A lot of preparation. You know how they say history repeats itself? We didn’t want it to repeat itself.”
Lorfils, who lines up as both a wide receiver and defensive back, helped ensure that with a fourth-quarter interception that ended any hopes of a Warriors comeback.
Before Friday, Northwest’s last meeting against Sherwood was more than five years ago, when the Warriors spoiled the Jaguars’ homecoming game. Sherwood is one of the county’s most accomplished programs, winning three state titles in eight state championship game appearances.
Even Sherwood Coach Andrew Fields understands Northwest’s irritation. When he coached Northwest in 2007 and 2008, his teams fell to Sherwood three times, including a 35-point drubbing in the 2008 playoffs before the Warriors won the Maryland 4A title.
“You really couldn’t sneak anything on them offensively or defensively,” said Fields, whom Sherwood hired in late April. “What you can get away with against some teams, you couldn’t get away with against Sherwood.”
Northwest won 4A titles in 2013 and 2014 and lost to Wise in the state championship game in 2019, when the state last conducted playoffs. This season, the Jaguars again will be a top contender, having outscored opponents 250-23.
Last week, Northwest called upon its secondary to shut down Walter Johnson’s passing game in its 74-0 win. On Friday, Coach Travis Hawkins’s squad relied on its front seven to dominate in the trenches against its toughest opponent yet.
“Everybody wants to hit,” said Northwest linebacker Devon Anderson, who scored three touchdowns Friday as a wide receiver. “Everybody’s fast and physical. When we play together, I feel like it’s the best defense you’ll see in the state.”
When Northwest’s students chanted “I believe that we will win” from the visitors’ bleachers with about three minutes remaining Friday, players on Northwest’s sideline sang along for the first time.
Now the only public school Northwest has not beaten in multiple tries is Wise. If the Jaguars are to accomplish their goal and hoist the 4A championship trophy in December, they may need to go through the reigning champion out of Prince George’s County.