“It was a special night for me,” he said, “and I just wanted to thank [everyone] for coming out.”
A sellout crowd was thanking him, too.
Without Pepi’s contributions the past two matches, the United States might have been in big trouble. Last month, in his senior debut following two U.S. draws, he was the key figure in overturning a halftime deficit in Honduras en route to a 4-1 victory.
And in the Texas capital, he rebounded from a quiet first half to score both goals as part of a resounding team performance after intermission. Both goals capped precision buildups starting in the U.S. end and involving several players, including another 18-year-old, midfielder Yunus Musah.
“It’s about being patient,” Pepi said. “If you ask any striker whenever you don’t touch the ball and whenever you don’t get a lot of opportunities, you just have to stay ready for it when you do get a chance.”
Things are happening fast for him. He signed a pro contract at age 16. He made his first MLS start last year. He’s among the league’s leading scorers this season with 13 goals. He converted the winning penalty kick in the All-Star Game.
And now he is atop Coach Gregg Berhalter’s depth chart, ahead of an English Premier League starter (Norwich City’s Josh Sargent) and an UEFA Champions League figure (Jordan Pefok, from Swiss club Young Boys). Berhalter had so much faith in Pepi, he did not summon either of those other two forwards for this three-game swing.
Fans and media tend to build up young breakout stars, heaping on unrealistic expectations. That is often the case with pure goal-scorers. The U.S. men’s program has not developed many of them. Hence, the excitement about Pepi, a 6-foot-1 target who carries an innate sense of where to be as an attack transpires.
His performance Thursday helped compensate for the absence of the team’s most influential attackers, Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, who are injured.
Is it all happening too fast?
“I feel like it’s coming,” Pepi said, smiling. “I don’t know if it’s too fast or if it’s too slow. Whatever is going to come is going to come. I feel like I have to be ready for it.”
Because of the heavy schedule, Berhalter seems likely to start veteran Gyasi Zardes on Sunday in Panama, then turn back to Pepi on Wednesday against Costa Rica in Columbus, Ohio.
On top of the tight qualifying calendar, Pepi has logged 90 minutes in each of his past seven matches for FC Dallas since Sept. 8. He was “dragging” when camp opened Monday, according to Berhalter.
“We knew it and he did it,” Berhalter said.
As recently as two months ago, Berhalter was not certain Pepi would play for the United States. The son of Mexican-born parents, he had the option of representing either country, which have become fierce soccer rivals the past 25 years. He was born in El Paso but crossed the border into Ciudád Juarez regularly to visit family. His father, Daniel, coached him until he entered FC Dallas’s academy system.
At the youth international level, though, he played strictly for the U.S. under-17 squad. Mexico’s lobbying efforts the past year failed, and Pepi committed to the United States before World Cup qualifying began early last month.
Through four qualifiers apiece, the United States and Mexico are tied for first in the eight-nation final round with eight points each. They’ll clash Nov. 12 in Cincinnati. Three teams will receive automatic berths to the 2022 tournament in Qatar and a fourth will enter an intercontinental playoff.
Picking the U.S. over Mexico was a “big decision,” Pepi said Thursday.
“And when I made my decision, I was going to give my all to the team. That’s what I’m doing,” he said.
The U.S. program does not win all these roster skirmishes. Two 20-year-old dual nationals who were in U.S. senior camps the past year recently opted for Mexico: Los Angeles Galaxy right back Julián Araujo and Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa.
Pepi felt differently, in part because, unlike Araujo and Ochoa, he would figure into Berhalter’s immediate plans. He also followed his heart.
“This country has given my family so many opportunities and it really has helped me achieve my goals,” Pepi said in August. “What better way to help them by hopefully one day lifting up a World Cup?”