Should the injury not heal fast enough, Geno Smith will become the first Seahawks player not named Russell Wilson to start for them at quarterback since Week 17 of the 2011 season, when Tarvaris Jackson could not lead the Seahawks past the Arizona Cardinals in the season finale. Smith’s last meaningful snap as an NFL quarterback took place in Week 13 of the 2017 season, when he started a game for the New York Giants, and he had thrown only nine passes in the three seasons between 2018 and 2020. But he performed admirably in place of Wilson on Thursday night.