His lawyers, Shawn Holley and Jon Fetterolf, wrote that once the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announces whether charges will be filed in the alleged assault, they plan to subpoena a copy of her phone’s data from the Pasadena (Calif.) Police Department, which handled the investigation, to study her communications for “evidence of her improper purpose and bad faith.”
Bauer’s lawyers argued in the filing that they needed the additional records from her phone due to court testimony in which she acknowledged deleting “some material” from her phone, specifically text messages with her best friend, and their belief that the messages may be in police possession. The Los Angeles Times first reported Bauer’s intention to seek attorney’s fees, which was filed by his team Sept. 20.
The Dodgers paid Bauer $40 million in 2021, the highest salary in baseball history, despite him missing roughly half of the season — and all of the playoffs — while on administrative leave during the police and prosecutorial investigation.
In seeking more discovery and financial sanctions against his accuser, Bauer is further escalating a high-stakes legal feud that has already included a drawn-out court hearing over the restraining order, in which the California woman was cross-examined at length about text messages with confidantes, and the identities of previous sexual partners.
The Washington Post does not name alleged victims of domestic violence unless they ask to be identified.
Bauer’s attorneys used the woman’s text messages with others to advance a theory that she had encouraged him to have rough sex with her in pursuit of a payday.
The woman testified that the “acute head injury” caused by Bauer’s alleged attack during a sexual encounter, during which she said he repeatedly punched her after choking her unconscious, had caused her to miss work and lose her home. In a declaration of her income earlier in the court proceedings, she stated she earned $16.20 an hour.
Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman denied her request for the restraining order, a decision based partly on the woman’s texts to Bauer in which she suggested she enjoyed it when he previously choked her unconscious during sex, and said to give her “all the pain.”
The California woman’s representatives declined to comment Friday, as did Bauer’s representatives.
Bauer’s administrative leave, the result of an agreement between MLB and the player’s union, was extended piecemeal since July 2 — until last month, when a more permanent leave shelved Bauer for the last few weeks of the regular season and the playoffs.
At the time, Bauer’s representatives said the agreement reflected “a measure of good faith” and “an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates.”
But Tuesday, the first night of the MLB playoffs, Bauer released a video on his social media accounts in which he vaguely addressed what he called the “false and materially misleading allegations” against him and announced that he would be “rolling out some baseball content here throughout the postseason” to “celebrate baseball culture and entertain.”
The Pasadena police presented their findings to the Los Angeles D.A.'s office in late August. MLB appears to be waiting until a decision from that office before deciding whether to suspend Bauer, and for how long.
The Washington Post previously reported that Bauer was subject to a separate temporary order of protection filed last year by an Ohio woman, whose allegation included that he sent her threats including one reading, “I don’t feel like spending time in jail for killing someone. And that’s what would happen if I saw you again.”
Bauer and his representatives have denied the Ohio woman’s allegations of violence during sex, and questioned the veracity of the threatening messages.