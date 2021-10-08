Ovechkin’s availability for Wednesday’s season opener against the Rangers is uncertain. The captain was slow to get up and went straight to the locker room after delivering a hit on Travis Konecny midway through the first period.
Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette did not offer an update on Ovechkin’s condition after the game and said the forward would be reevaluated Saturday.
“There’s always a concern,” T.J. Oshie said, " … He’s a tough guy. It’s always concerning seeing him lay there, but no doubt he’ll be back scoring goals in no time.”
It appeared Ovechkin’s left leg awkwardly collided with Konecny and he proceeded to limp to the locker room, putting little weight on his left leg.
The Capitals were not scheduled to practice Saturday. Their next workout is scheduled for Sunday.
Washington is already missing organizational pillar Nicklas Backstrom, who has not skated during training camp as he continues to rehabilitate his left hip. There is no timetable for Backstrom’s return. Backstrom said last week the process was going well, but that he was taking a long-term, not short-term approach to rehab.
As for the game, Ilya Samsonov, whose status was uncertain headed into the game due to a lower-body injury, made 22 saves. Lars Eller, John Carlson, Tom Wilson, Anthony Mantha and Nic Dowd all scored for Washington. Mantha had the game-winner.
Here are some takeaways:
Malenstyn in, Hagelin scratched
Beck Malensytn stepped into the lineup in place of Carl Hagelin on Friday night. Malenstyn played as the left wing on the fourth line next to Nic Dowd and Garnet Hathaway.
Malenstyn, 23, is seen as a potential call-up for the Capitals at some point season. He missed all of last year while coming off rehab for a torn Achilles that required surgery in December.
The winger played in three NHL games for the Capitals during the 2019-20 season. Laviolette said before the game that Malenstyn had been “real noticeable” in the first preseason game but not in the second, so he wanted to see the young forward one more time.
Fehervary in, van Riemsdyk scratched
Martin Fehervary played Friday after suffering an upper-body injury Monday night against New Jersey. He missed Wednesday’s game against Boston and skated for the first time with the group Thursday.
Fehevary was on the top pairing with Carlson. Fehervary recorded an assist on Carlson’s goal at 4:54 of the second period.
Trevor van Riemsdyk, who played on the left side of Carlson on Wednesday night, was a healthy scratch Friday. Between Fehervary, van Riemsdyk and Michal Kempny, one player is not expected to be in the Capitals’ six-man blue line on opening night.
“Young players, at some point they got to play,” Laviolette said. “Marty has put in his time here. Hee can skate, he is not a young kid anymore even though he is trying to crack the lineup, crack the club. He is not an 18-year-old kid or 19-year-old kid coming in. He is someone we are looking at.”
Lapierre gets a final look
Hendrix Lapierre made his final argument Friday night to make the Capitals’ opening night roster. After being scratched in favor of Connor McMichael on Wednesday against Boston, Lapierre skated as the third center between Conor Sheary and Oshie. Both Lapierre and McMichael are vying for the open center position with Backstrom expected to miss the start of the season.
Laviolette said he thought McMichael played well with Oshie and Sheary on Wednesday, generating chances and getting the right amount of looks in the offensive zone. McMichael and Lapierre have now played three preseason games each.
Lapierre played a few shifts at left wing with Ovechkin out.
“I think [Lapierre is] learning,” Laviolette said. “This training camp has been a good learning session on NHL players, faceoffs, coverages, speed of the game, physicality of the game, just what is needed, so he’s done a good job.”
Physical finale
For a preseason finale, the game was physical and testy throughout. There were multiple tussles in the second and third periods, plus two official fights. Oshie fought Garrett Wilson toward the end of the second period after Oshie didn’t like Wilson’s shoulder-to-shoulder hit on Kempny.
Nick Jensen fought Nicholas Aube-Kubel midway through the third period. It was Jensen’s second fight as a member of the Capitals. His first was against Miles Wood. There was a total of 13 penalties on the night, four of which were roughing, two for cross-checking, two for holding, one for tripping and four fighting majors.