The season is around a quarter over, and there’s already a sense that Washington is through the looking glass. The team didn’t win two of its first four games because of its defense. It won two of its first four games despite its defense. Taylor Heinicke doesn’t have to be a quarterback who manages games. He has to be a quarterback who balls out and wins games.
Is that sustainable? It doesn’t feel sustainable. Not Sunday against New Orleans, when Washington will try to surge above .500. Nor does it feel sustainable the following week against Kansas City.
And yet here we are, with a team that has flip-flopped on us.
“There are some basic tenets of playing good defense,” Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said Thursday, and he went down a list that included tackling, winning on third down and disrupting the quarterback. In the course of his answer, Del Rio acknowledged that his group has not tackled well, does not win on third down and hasn’t disrupted the quarterback.
“There’s a lot of talk,” Del Rio said. “And you can’t talk your way out of it. It doesn’t really matter what I say, what we talk about. It’s what we do. It’s a production-based business.”
There are basically two strains of talk about the team in town right now (if you don’t count, “Why is Dustin Hopkins still the kicker?”). They are: “Wait a second. Is Heinicke good enough that we should consider him the quarterback going forward?” And some version of: “This defense was supposed to be good. Why does it never force punts or sack the quarterback, and how the heck are those receivers so wide open?”
Numbers can be misleading, right? Sure. But in the defense’s case, they’re just damning. If it seems as if Washington’s defense can’t get off the field, it’s because no team in the NFL has a harder time getting its defense off the field. Opponents are converting a stunning 59.7 percent of their third downs, worst in the league. Per game, Washington’s defense allows more than nine third-down conversions, most in the sport. In four games, it has forced a total of 11 punts, more than just two teams. And opponents have scored on 57.1 percent of their possessions — making Washington the most generous defense in football.
This from a group that just a year ago allowed just a 37.8 percent third-down conversion rate, drafted a linebacker in the first round and signed a cornerback for three years and $40.5 million.
Oh, you might have also heard: Chase Young doesn’t yet have a sack.
“He got a nice sack last week,” Del Rio said Thursday, smiling, remembering a play on which Young knocked Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan down — and was inexplicably called for roughing the passer. “It just got taken away. … Those things tend to even out, and we’ve got a lot of good ones coming.”
Maybe so. There’s no way a defense with this much talent and experience can be this bad — particularly on third down — for this long. Until you realize that the quarterbacks against which they have racked up these bottom-of-the-barrel stats were Herbert (very good), Daniel Jones (wildly inconsistent), Josh Allen (preseason MVP candidate) and Matt Ryan (over the hill), and the quarterbacks still to come include Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Dak Prescott — twice.
Which is to say: Thank goodness for Taylor Heinicke.
It says here that had Ryan Fitzpatrick not gotten injured in the season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Washington would be 0-4. Not because Fitzpatrick is a terrible quarterback. Rather, because he was brought here as a veteran presence, a piece of a modest offense that would score just enough points so the dominant defense could win enough games. Given the performance from last season — when Washington ranked second in yards allowed per game and third in yards allowed per play — that was a reasonable assessment.
Now? Now Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner is saying things such as, “When you’ve got a guy like Taylor, you can call the game a little bit more free, I guess you would say,” which he said Thursday. “. . . It’s not just because he can run; it’s because he makes good decisions. And you can maybe be a little more aggressive or not have to worry about if it has got to be the perfect call because you trust the guy.”
This is a strange, unfamiliar land, in which the WFT’s defense doesn’t stop anyone and its offense is opened up because the free-spirited, slept-on-my-sister’s-couch quarterback is playing like he has nothing to lose. The defense allows more than 400 yards and 30 points per game, and the quarterback has the NFL’s ninth-highest passer rating, a total quarterback rating (QBR) higher than Lamar Jackson, Prescott, Allen and Rodgers while averaging the fifth-most net yards per pass attempt.
Where even are we?
Now, there’s fortune here — on both sides — which means we might be able to return to what we would have considered normal. First, Del Rio isn’t wrong when he pointed to a pair of lousy penalty calls — Young’s included — that extended Atlanta drives, and straight logic would dictate that no defense can continue to allow teams to convert six out of every 10 third downs over the course of a 17-game season.
“We need to play better in those areas,” Del Rio said, third downs among them, “and a lot of things will be unlocked. Our defensive — I guess, how people look at our defense will dramatically change as we strengthen our third-down stops, and that will happen.”
There’s also so much good fortune in Heinicke’s two wins, not least of which was the Giants’ unforgivable offsides penalty on Hopkins’s first game-winning field goal attempt — which he missed — that essentially turned a loss into a win. But there’s also, say, Heinicke’s 17-yard heave to Terry McLaurin (note: worth paying money to watch play football) that was part of the Atlanta comeback. Turner’s reaction when that ball went in the air: “What is he doing?”
It stayed in the air for what seemed like an hour and came down in McLaurin’s hands. Heinicke’s a hero in part because of that.
“You walk that line of being fearless and being reckless,” Turner said, “and we’d rather have a guy like him that’s going to push it than someone that’s going to be afraid to pull the trigger.”
Fearless, at quarterback for Washington, turns out to be fun. Reckless is what the defense is supposed to be. Could the former continue to play with swagger just as the latter gets its back?