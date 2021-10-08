Numbers can be misleading, right? Sure. But in the defense’s case, they’re just damning. If it seems as if Washington’s defense can’t get off the field, it’s because no team in the NFL has a harder time getting its defense off the field. Opponents are converting a stunning 59.7 percent of their third downs, worst in the league. Per game, Washington’s defense allows more than nine third-down conversions, most in the sport. In four games, it has forced a total of 11 punts, more than just two teams. And opponents have scored on 57.1 percent of their possessions — making Washington the most generous defense in football.