Time
Game
TV
Noon
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 21 Texas
ABC
Noon
Maryland at No. 7 Ohio State
Fox
Noon
No. 13 Arkansas at No. 17 Mississippi
ESPN
Noon
South Carolina at Tennessee
ESPN2
Noon
Vanderbilt at No. 20 Florida
SEC Network
Noon
No. 11 Michigan State at Rutgers
Big Ten Network
Noon
West Virginia at Baylor
Fox Sports 1
Noon
Northern Illinois at Toledo
CBS Sports Network
12:30
Georgia Tech at Duke
MASN
2
Villanova at James Madison
NBC Sports Washington
3
Virginia at Louisville
ACC Network
3:30
No. 2 Georgia at No. 18 Auburn
CBS
3:30
Boise State at No. 10 BYU
ABC
3:30
Florida State at North Carolina
ESPN
3:30
No. 19 Wake Forest at Syracuse
ESPN2
3:30
Ball State at Western Michigan
ESPNU
3:30
San Jose State at Colorado State
Fox Sports 1
3:30
No. 24 SMU at Navy
CBS Sports Network
3:30
Wisconsin at Illinois
Big Ten Network
4
No. 4 Penn State at No. 3 Iowa
Fox
4
North Texas at Missouri
SEC Network
4
Oregon State at Washington State
Pac-12 Network
7
TCU at Texas Tech
ESPN
7
Buffalo at Kent State
ESPNU
7
Wyoming at Air Force
CBS Sports Network
7:30
No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska
ABC
7:30
No. 14 Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
ACC Network
7:30
LSU at No. 16 Kentucky
SEC Network
8
No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M
CBS
8
Utah at USC
Fox
9
New Mexico at No. 25 San Diego State
Fox Sports 1
9
Memphis at Tulsa
ESPN2
10:30
UCLA at Arizona
ESPN
10:30
New Mexico State at Nevada
CBS Sports Network
Arkansas and Mississippi meet in the Letdown Bowl, with both teams coming off calamitous losses to the SEC’s elite last weekend. After reaching the Associated Press top 10 for the first time in nine years, the Razorbacks were smothered by No. 2 Georgia in a 37-0 loss, falling behind 21-0 in the first quarter even though the Bulldogs were playing without their starting quarterback. Arkansas gained only 162 yards, had just nine first downs and committed 13 penalties for 101 yards, with two false starts before its first play from scrimmage. The Rebels, who were 3-0 for the first time since 2015, fell into a similar hole against No. 1 Alabama, trailing 35-0 early in the third quarter in a 42-21 loss. Rebels quarterback Matt Corral threw six interceptions in last year’s 33-21 loss to the Razorbacks, with two of them returned for touchdowns, but he hasn’t thrown a pick this season. Corral and Mississippi’s offense will have to keep pace because the Rebels’ run defense, fresh off surrendering 210 yards to the Crimson Tide, may have trouble stopping an Arkansas rushing attack that features quarterback K.J. Jefferson (who has a rush of at least 14 yards in every game this season) and four running backs who are averaging at least 4.9 yards per carry. …
Would anyone have a true counter-argument to the notion that Georgia is the best team in college football right now? The Bulldogs have won their past two games by a combined 99-0 and have allowed all of 23 points this season. Now Georgia visits Auburn, which just won at LSU for the first time in 22 years. It’s unclear whether Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels will return from a lat injury after missing the Arkansas game, but it might not matter with capable backup Stetson Bennett as a substitute and that defense stopping anything and everything. … James Franklin has never won a true road game against a top-10 team, not in two games as Vanderbilt’s coach or seven at Penn State. Only one of those nine games was decided by less than 11 points, too. So that’s one of the narratives as Penn State visits Iowa in the day’s biggest game. The Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions are ranked third and fourth in the AP poll but second and third, respectively, in scoring defense, with Iowa allowing just 11.6 points per game and Penn State 12. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (1,336 passing yards, 11 touchdowns) and wide receiver Jahan Dotson (446 receiving yards, a Big Ten-leading 35 catches, six touchdowns) have formed a lethal combination, but the Hawkeyes are coming off a six-interception game against Maryland and lead the nation with 12 picks. …
Nebraska Coach Scott Frost, like Franklin, has struggled against strong teams: He’s 0-9 vs. the AP top 25 during his tenure in Lincoln, losing those games by an average of 19.2 points. But the Cornhuskers have looked better this year against ranked teams Oklahoma and Michigan State, losing by only a combined 10 points, and now Nebraska gets a shot at Michigan. The Wolverines have yet to trail and have only one turnover this season, and that came in garbage time. Whether that’s a sign that Michigan finally has gotten it together or the byproduct of a somewhat undemanding schedule remains to be seen. … Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel-led upset of Alabama was only nine years ago, but it seems like decades: Since then, the Crimson Tide has defeated the Aggies eight straight times, with only two of those games decided by single digits. Entering this year’s Alabama-Texas A&M game, the Tide is the Tide (No. 1 and dominant, as usual) while the Aggies might be deprived of motivation. Losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State probably ended their College Football Playoff hopes after a preseason No. 6 ranking.