Arkansas and Mississippi meet in the Letdown Bowl, with both teams coming off calamitous losses to the SEC’s elite last weekend. After reaching the Associated Press top 10 for the first time in nine years, the Razorbacks were smothered by No. 2 Georgia in a 37-0 loss, falling behind 21-0 in the first quarter even though the Bulldogs were playing without their starting quarterback. Arkansas gained only 162 yards, had just nine first downs and committed 13 penalties for 101 yards, with two false starts before its first play from scrimmage. The Rebels, who were 3-0 for the first time since 2015, fell into a similar hole against No. 1 Alabama, trailing 35-0 early in the third quarter in a 42-21 loss. Rebels quarterback Matt Corral threw six interceptions in last year’s 33-21 loss to the Razorbacks, with two of them returned for touchdowns, but he hasn’t thrown a pick this season. Corral and Mississippi’s offense will have to keep pace because the Rebels’ run defense, fresh off surrendering 210 yards to the Crimson Tide, may have trouble stopping an Arkansas rushing attack that features quarterback K.J. Jefferson (who has a rush of at least 14 yards in every game this season) and four running backs who are averaging at least 4.9 yards per carry. …