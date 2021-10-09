From there, it was simply a matter of No. 3 Iowa gradually chasing down No. 4 Penn State — a second-quarter touchdown drive, a third-quarter field goal, another three points in the fourth quarter and then Nico Ragaini’s 44-yard touchdown catch from Spencer Petras to win it with 6:26 to go.
Yes, there was the formality of another three Nittany Lion possessions, but the Hawkeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) have perfected the art of picking off passes and running the clock out on a helpless opponent.
That’s 12 victories in a row for Iowa dating back to last season, its longest such run since opening the 2015 season at 12-0.
The four interceptions of Penn State, including two of backup Ta’Quan Roberson, give Iowa 16 for the season. The Hawkeyes picked off Indiana’s Michael Penix Jr. three times, Iowa State’s Brock Purdy on three occasions and Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa five times (and the Terrapins six times overall) before taking a similar approach to the Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1).
It’s what they do.
That said, it sure seemed like Penn State was in good shape after its first five possessions. It scored three times and turned it over twice. If it cleaned things up, it wouldn’t have to use what amounted to a mulligan for playoff purposes before dealing with Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State in a five-week span to close the regular season.
Instead, Clifford got hurt. Perhaps another opponent wouldn’t punish the Nittany Lions for the drop off from starter to backup. Not Iowa. The Nittany Lions hope they don’t have to learn the lesson a second time; next week’s open date followed by a home game against Illinois provides some wiggle room.
Iowa’s last 12-game winning streak ended in the 2015 Big Ten title game, and the Hawkeyes may well again be 12-0 heading into that event this year. Their remaining slate is the other six West Division foes. Methodical as ever, Iowa could find itself in the national title picture deep into the season.
Its habit of intercepting passes will get some credit if things hold up, as will an opportunistic offense. But Clifford’s injury changed things in Saturday’s game, and it might just go down as one of the most important developments in determining the trajectory of the Hawkeyes’ season.
Winners
Mississippi. A little overlooked in the early afternoon window thanks to the Red River Whatchamacallit, the No. 17 Rebels and No. 13 Arkansas combined to deliver a game every bit as entertaining as Oklahoma’s 55-48 comeback victory in Dallas.
This one also came down to the final seconds, as the Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC) denied Arkansas’ two-point conversion with no time remaining to claim a 52-51 victory.
That was one of the few stops on a day when both teams surpassed the 600-yard plateau. And both did it with relentless rushing attacks. The Rebels nearly had three 100-yard rushers; Henry Parrish Jr. (111 yards) and Snoop Conner (110 yards, three touchdowns) got there, and quarterback Matt Corral (94 yards, two touchdowns) almost did.
Corral didn’t have a turnover all day, a sharp turnaround from a six-interception performance against the Razorbacks last season. His crisp play as a passer (14 of 21, 287 yards, two touchdowns) coupled with his work on the ground will keep him in the Heisman conversation — and helped Ole Miss bounce back from last week’s loss to Alabama.
Georgia. The bad news for the Bulldogs? Their defense allowed a touchdown, something that didn’t happen the last two weeks in shutouts of Vanderbilt and Arkansas.
The good news? It was basically the only blemish on another methodical performance, this one a 34-10 victory at No. 18 Auburn. The No. 2 Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0 SEC) get Kentucky at home and Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., in their next two outings. Win both and get a little help, and it’s possible Georgia has the SEC East locked up by the end of the month.
Of course, the Bulldogs have bigger aims than that. Considering how they’ve gone about their work the last six Saturdays, larger goals are plenty justified.
Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons get no points for artistry after slipping past Syracuse, 40-37, in overtime thanks to A.T. Perry’s third touchdown catch of the day. But they did improve to 6-0 for the first time since 1944, and that counts for something.
So does starting 4-0 in the ACC for the first time in program history. In a wide-open league, No. 19 Wake Forest is very much in the mix for its first conference title since 2006.
Isaiah Likely. It became clear early enough Thursday how, ahem, likely it was the Coastal Carolina tight end was in for a career night. Likely hauled in a 99-yard on the Chanticleers’ second play from scrimmage, the start of an eight-catch, 232-yard, four-score evening for the senior.
It was a memorable night not only for Likely, but also for a Coastal Carolina program that locked itself in as an answer to a trivia question: Who was the first team to become bowl-eligible in 2021? That would be the No. 15 Chanticleers (6-0, 2-0 Sun Belt), who have won 11 consecutive conference games.
Cincinnati. So much for even a hint of the Bearcats enduring a hangover from their victory at Notre Dame. Working on a short week, No. 5 Cincinnati cruised to a 52-3 win over Temple on Friday in its American Athletic Conference opener.
The Bearcats (5-0, 1-0) jumped to a 17-0 lead before pouring it on with quick strikes in the second half, but it was their defense that truly stood out against the Owls (3-3, 1-1). Temple’s only points came on a 55-yard field goal, and it didn’t make it into the red zone until the latter half of the fourth quarter.
The Owls aren’t American’s best team, but they’re not its worst, either. Cincinnati, if it stays sharp, could uncork a few more of these drubbings before the season is out.
Kenneth Walker III. If the Spartans were trying to find a particularly riveting clip for their “Walker for Heisman” campaign, well, they got one.
Walker’s 94-yard touchdown run in the third quarter helped the Spartans pull away for a 31-13 victory at Rutgers. Walker ran for 233 yards on 29 carries, and the Wake Forest transfer has 913 rushing yards at the midpoint of the regular season.
Meanwhile, No. 11 Michigan State improved to 6-0 and became eligible for the postseason. More importantly, the Spartans have some increasingly meaningful games on the horizon — Michigan (Oct. 30), Ohio State (Nov. 20) and Penn State (Nov. 27) — in the loaded Big Ten East.
Tennessee. The expectations in Knoxville never seem to come down, but if the Volunteers are ever going to get back to contending for SEC and maybe even national titles, they aren’t going to be able to skip a step in the process.
A program doesn’t go from mediocrity to the top of the heap instantaneously, at least not in lasting fashion. Tennessee isn’t a good bet to suddenly beat Alabama, Florida and Georgia with regularity, considering that hasn’t happened in more than a decade. What it can do is get to the point it is clubbing the non-Florida, non-Georgia teams in the SEC East.
And that’s what the Vols have done in the last two weeks. After smashing Missouri, 62-24, Tennessee (4-2, 2-1 SEC) crushed South Carolina, 45-20, behind Hendon Hooker’s three touchdown passes. The Vols got to garbage time early, taking a 38-7 lead into the break.
Now comes the first big sequence of the Josh Heupel era. Tennessee’s next four opponents: Mississippi, Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia, with two road games sandwiched between a pair of games at Neyland Stadium. Whether there’s anything that sticks from the last two Saturdays will become obvious soon enough.
Losers
BYU. Well, some fool seemed to think the Cougars could run the table. Instead, they lost, 26-17, at home to Boise State, a development rendered even more of a head-scratcher since BYU scored the first 10 points.
So what went wrong? Poorly timed turnovers. Boise State tied it in the second quarter with a touchdown four plays after recovering a fumble at the Cougar 24, then scooped up a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. The Broncos then capped a 23-yard drive moments later with a go-ahead score and never trailed again.
No. 10 BYU (5-1) could still win 10-plus games, and could still add some power conference victims after picking off Arizona, Utah and Arizona State last month. But the Cougars’ path to the playoff is gone after falling to Boise State (3-3).
Louisville. The Cardinals led Virginia by 17 entering the fourth quarter, and lost, 34-33, when James Turner’s 49-yard field goal attempt sailed left.
That probably shouldn’t happen at home. The midpoint of the season is probably an inflection point for Louisville (3-3, 1-2 ACC), and maybe in an even larger sense.
The Cardinals are 7-10 since the start of last season, and a defense that entered the day 107th nationally in yardage allowed just yielded 522 yards total and 206 yards in the fourth quarter to a Virginia bunch that doesn’t have much of a rushing attack and lost its top receiver (Dontayvion Wicks) to injury early Saturday.
North Carolina. So, this is interesting.
Yes, a lot of folks gave North Carolina too much credit coming into the season, mainly because of quarterback Sam Howell while not acknowledging just how much the Tar Heels lost from their running back and receiver units.
Another reason Carolina got too much credit was because last year’s weirdness and truncated schedules made it less obvious who was going to actually be good beyond a projected top five or six.
So a little bit of saltiness from Tar Heels Coach Mack Brown is warranted.
That said, North Carolina has been wildly up and down, and worse still, it lost, 35-25, at home Saturday to a Florida State team that’s looked incredibly lost at times this season.
The opening loss at Virginia Tech? Hey, the Hokies played some good defense and Blacksburg is no picnic. But the steamrolling at the hands of Georgia Tech two weeks ago and now this? Not good.
The Tar Heels (3-3, 2-3 ACC) sure look mediocre, even by the ACC’s mediocre standards this season.
Connecticut. There wasn’t much that was going to get the Huskies back on this list in 2021. They lost to Holy Cross. Coach Randy Edsall announced he would retire at the end of the season … then was told to get packing immediately. And all of that by Labor Day.
But falling at winless Massachusetts does the trick.
The Huskies have dropped 11 in a row since beating Massachusetts in 2019. That game two years ago was part of the Minutemen’s 16-game skid, one that came to an end with a 27-13 victory over their New England rivals. It was Massachusetts’ first victory since Sept. 28, 2019.
And what’s up next for the 0-7 Huskies, the first FBS team to be assured a losing record this season? That would be Yale, and the possibility of tripping up against a second FCS team.
Vanderbilt. There’s only so much reason to pick on the oft-downtrodden Commodores, a team with a first-year coach that shouldn’t have been fully expected to beat anyone on their schedule other than East Tennessee State (which they did not) and Connecticut (which they did).
That said, Vanderbilt (2-4) is two games into its SEC schedule and has yet to score — at all. It was on the wrong end of a 62-0 laugher against Georgia two weeks ago, then fell 42-0 to Florida on Saturday.
This is unusual, even by Vanderbilt’s standards. It hadn’t been shut out twice in a season since 2015. It hadn’t been shut out twice in SEC play in a season since 1998. And it hadn’t been shut out in its first two conference games since 1964.
The schedule gets more manageable from here, but there’s a lot of work to do in the latest rebuilding project in Nashville.
Maryland. The Terrapins rolled into October at 4-0 and entertaining hopes they might be ready to turn the corner for the first time since joining the Big Ten.
Instead, they’re dealing with a plethora of injuries and have been outscored 117-31 in an eight-day span by Iowa and Ohio State. Their losing streak against ranked conference opponents that stretches back to 2011, and the good feelings from the first month of the season have been largely wiped out.
Saturday’s 66-17 loss in Columbus is a function of many things, including Ohio State’s substantial talent and ability to pick apart a secondary that was down two starters at cornerback. But in tandem with last week’s turnover-fest against Iowa, it’s a reminder of just how far Maryland (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) has to go relative to its league’s top tier.