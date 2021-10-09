The good news? It was basically the only blemish on another methodical performance, this one a 34-10 victory at No. 18 Auburn. The No. 2 Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0 SEC) get Kentucky at home and Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., in their next two outings. Win both and get a little help, and it’s possible Georgia has the SEC East locked up by the end of the month.