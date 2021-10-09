All year, the league waited for the Giants to comply with expectations, to adhere to the 5.7 percent chance FanGraphs gave them to make the playoffs. They refused. Though they won one more game than the Dodgers and piled up 107 wins, they entered the series as the underdogs. While the Dodgers are dripping with star power, the Giants continue to look far greater than the sum of their parts — so much greater, in fact, that no one seems to know exactly how they changed the equation quite so drastically.