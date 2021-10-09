But when the Giants had to choose a starter for Game 1 of this National League Division Series, they chose a 24-year-old with no postseason experience but a nasty sinker. They chose the guy his teammate described as “a big goofball who shows up with a big goofy smile on his face every day,” the right-hander who compared the nerves he expected to feel under the lights Friday night to what he used to feel under the Friday night lights as a high school football player.
They chose correctly. Because affable playoff newcomer Logan Webb provided one of the more impressive pitching performances in the history of a rivalry that has seen more impressive pitchers and pitching performances than most against a lineup so loaded with playoff experience that some hitters in it have played in more playoff games than Webb has played in the big leagues, period.
“What stood out to me wasn’t the stuff necessarily because we’ve seen the stuff all season long,” Giants Manager Gabe Kapler said. “For me, it was the composure, it was the demeanor, it was the poise and big stage.”
Webb threw 7⅔ scoreless innings, struck out 10 and didn’t walk a batter in the Giants’ 4-0 victory. He outdueled Cy Young candidate and relative playoff veteran Walker Buehler in a win that amounted to a warning shot: Whatever anyone thought in March, these 2021 Giants are not here in October by accident, and they will not go quietly, if they go at all.
Never have two teams that won at least 105 games in the regular season, like the Dodgers and Giants did, met in a playoff series. They finished first and second in the majors in run differential. Their starting rotations finished with the top two ERAs in the majors. They were the two best teams in baseball from start to finish.
That two powerhouses of that caliber are meeting in the division series, rather than for a pennant, was a source of frustration to some who felt the playoff format didn’t reward either side enough for their regular season showings.
“I feel like this may also be like a series or a moment where baseball may have to think about restructuring the way that the playoffs happen,” Giants veteran third baseman Evan Longoria said. “106 and 107 wins doesn't feel like a DS matchup, you know? Especially because the season is so long for two teams to win that many games and then one of them to have to go home this early.
And despite all the history between these two teams — Bobby Thompson’s “Shot Heard Round the World,” the synchronized move from New York before the 1958 season, the endless jostling for National League West supremacy, the fact that these two teams combined have played in six of the last 11 World Series — they had never met in an official playoff game. Player after player said that fact blew their mind. The Dodgers’ Dave Roberts said the gravity of this playoff series is hitting him differently than the many others he has managed because of that history.
The present is fascinating, too. The is the Giants’ first postseason trip under a new front office regime, one led by former Dodgers’ executive Farhan Zaidi, who maintains close ties to many in Los Angeles. When the Dodgers were seeking a manager after the 2015 season, Roberts and Gabe Kapler were both finalists. They chose Roberts. Four years later, the Giants chose Kapler. Two seasons later, he managed the Giants to one of the more unexpected division titles in baseball history.
All year, the league waited for the Giants to comply with expectations, to adhere to the 5.7 percent chance FanGraphs gave them to make the playoffs. They refused. Though they won one more game than the Dodgers and piled up 107 wins, they entered the series as the underdogs. While the Dodgers are dripping with star power, the Giants continue to look far greater than the sum of their parts — so much greater, in fact, that no one seems to know exactly how they changed the equation quite so drastically.
The most prominent variable to change was their veterans, the core that won those even-year titles in the early 2010s. To a man, Buster Posey, Brandon Crawford, and Brandon Belt all had the kind of years they might have had in their primes or better this season — a product, they say, of buy-in with a new coaching staff that didn’t see any reason to believe in the idea that a player in his mid-30s had to stop improving.
In the bottom of the first inning, after Buehler walked the leadoff man, it was Posey who signaled that the Giants were not about to start giving in to expectations now. He smacked an opposite field homer deep to right field to give the Giants a 2-0 lead, the fifth postseason home run of his career and first since 2012.
Webb was 15 then, still a high school quarterback in the Sacramento area. The Giants drafted him out of Rocklin High School in the fourth round in 2014, the year they won the last of those three World Series with this core. Now they are back in October, and he is becoming part of their playoff legend.
“I’m just so impressed with him. His first playoff experience and he’s out there pretending like it’s a game in the backyard,” Giants outfielder Kris Bryant said.
Webb was fearless from the first pitch, challenging the mighty and grizzled Dodgers lineup with a slider/change-up combination that he relied on more often than usual and complemented a sinker that moves as much as any in the game. The mix looked good enough to Dodgers hitters that they chased them over and over. Roberts said later his team chased those pitches too much, became “hyperaggressive” in key situations.
“The story is we swung at a lot of balls out of the strike zone tonight,” he said. But the Dodgers aren’t a team unfamiliar with the moment, not a team that doesn’t know how to wait out good pitchers this time of year. Something about Webb seemed to draw them out of their game.
“When you attack early, I feel like you start to get more chase,” Webb said. “And that’s kind of just how the game went today.”
In 7⅔ innings he got himself into one three-ball count, and he went on to strike that batter out. Webb became the third Giants starter ever to throw at least 7⅔ innings, strike out 10, and allow no runs in the postseason. The others, Tim Lincecum and Madison Bumgarner, are Giants playoff legends. Only 30 pitchers ever have matched that line in the playoffs. Posey said later he flashed back to Lincecum’s outing against the Braves in the 2010 playoffs.
The early contact kept his pitch count down and his defense active — and the Giants are one of the better defensive teams in baseball, in large part because they make it a point of focus. Groundball pitchers need more help than most, and Webb got plenty.
As he tried to navigate the heart of the Dodgers’ order in the fourth inning, for example, Tommy LaStella tracked down a Justin Turner groundball up the middle and flipped it from his glove to Crawford, who turned it into a stellar double play. LaStella, the kind of solid, versatile player around which the Giants have built their success this season, had two hits and walked twice. Crawford homered in the bottom of the eighth, a continuation of the stunning offensive rejuvenation the 34-year-old experienced during the regular season.
But the night belonged to Webb, who outdueled Buehler in what may just be a matchup that defines this rivalry for years to come. Buehler was good, too. He always is this time of year. Webb was better.
“I think what’s impressive to me is him being able to control the extra energy and nerves,” said Posey, who admitted even he had butterflies to start his first playoff game in half a decade.
On paper to start this series, the Dodgers seemed to have the deeper rotation, the most star-studded bunch, the most playoff pitching experience. As they have all season, the Giants tore up whatever paper everyone else was looking at and rewrote expectations yet again.