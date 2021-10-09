Maryland (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) trailed by double-digits by the time the first quarter ended, and Stroud, the redshirt freshman signal-caller, cruised through an excellent showing with 406 passing yards. Stroud led the Ohio State offense to eight straight touchdown drives; the only reprieve for the Terps’ defense came when the Buckeyes opted to take a knee instead of beginning a new series in the final moments of the first half. When Stroud handed the offense over to his team’s backups for the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes had yet to punt, settle for a field goal or commit a turnover.