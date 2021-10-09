The Terps have never beaten the Buckeyes, and since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014, the gulf between the two programs has been gigantic. Ohio State has a 57-4 conference record, and during that same stretch, Maryland has averaged nearly six Big Ten losses per season. The contrast between the programs shines through in each team’s recruiting classes and then in this annual contest. Apart from Maryland’s 2018 overtime defeat, the Terps have lost by at least three touchdowns each time.