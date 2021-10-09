The meeting Saturday added the latest chapter to that discouraging story. The Terps are stuck chasing the Big Ten’s top teams from behind, with Maryland’s 66-17 loss a familiar lopsided result.
The No. 7 Buckeyes had no trouble dismantling the visiting Terps, whose depleted defense gave Ohio State’s wide receivers a golden opportunity to shine. With the Terps missing a pair of cornerbacks, who were each replaced by a first-time starter, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud sliced through Maryland’s secondary to find his talented receivers often open and ready to bolt downfield.
“We had guys looking like they fell out of airplanes, they were so wide open,” Maryland Coach Michael Locksley said.
Maryland (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) trailed by double digits by the time the first quarter ended, and Stroud, a redshirt freshman signal-caller, cruised through an excellent showing with 406 passing yards. Stroud led Ohio State’ offense to eight straight touchdown drives; the only reprieve for the Terps’ defense came when the Buckeyes opted to take a knee instead of beginning a new series in the final moments of the first half. When Stroud handed the offense over to his team’s backups for the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes had yet to punt, settle for a field goal or commit a turnover.
“I’m just being more comfortable, being myself,” Stroud said. “Really just relaxing back there.”
Stroud’s crew of receivers — among the most talented units in the nation and bolstered Saturday by freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson’s pass-catching ability — reeled in five touchdowns. Standout senior wide receiver Chris Olave had one of the best outings of his career with 120 receiving yards. He scored on a 30-yard reception in the end zone on a fourth-down play in the third quarter. It didn’t matter that Maryland cornerback Tarheeb Still would have been knocked with a glaring pass interference penalty if Olave hadn’t made the impressive catch for his second touchdown of the day.
Stroud connected on 24 of 33 passes, and he averaged nearly 17 yards per completion. Twelve of those catches gashed through the Maryland defense for at least 15 yards. Jaxon Smith-Njigba joined Olave in eclipsing 100 receiving yards, and their teammate Garrett Wilson had another 84 yards and two touchdowns. Stroud had plenty of options, and Maryland had no answers.
Maryland’s defense attempted to contain those elite wideouts without starting cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett and Kenny Bennett, both out with hamstring injuries. That position group already was missing Deonte Banks, who began the season as a starter before he suffered a shoulder injury, leaving the passing defense vulnerable. Junior Lavonte Gater and freshman Corey Coley Jr. started for the first time in their careers instead, and the secondary crumbled. Ohio State hardly needed to test Maryland’s rushing defense, but Henderson finished with three touchdowns, two on the ground and one receiving, anyway.
“We’ve just got to get back to the basics really, get back to our fundamentals, get back to just playing the game step by step,” defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu said. “I feel like some of us got overwhelmed.”
With 99,277 fans in attendance for this Ohio State showcase, the Terps have now let a game slip out of hand by halftime for two straight weeks.
Maryland struggled mightily against then-No. 5 Iowa in a 51-14 defeat last weekend, and the trip to Ohio State (5-1, 3-0 Big Ten) devolved into a similar meltdown. Against the Hawkeyes, the Terrapins could blame their seven turnovers and too many penalties. But in Columbus, this Maryland team depleted by injuries was outclassed from the start.
“We played [teams ranked] No. 5 and No. 7, and we’re obviously not there yet,” Locksley said. “We have a lot of work to do as a program. … I felt our effort was there today. The execution was … poor.”
The Terps have never beaten the Buckeyes, and since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014, the gulf between the two programs has been gigantic. Ohio State has a 57-4 conference record, and during that same stretch, Maryland has averaged nearly six Big Ten losses per season. The contrast between the programs shines through in each team’s recruiting classes and then in this annual contest. Apart from Maryland’s 2018 overtime defeat, the Terps have lost by at least three touchdowns each time.
The Terps’ offense didn’t collapse, even with two top wide receivers out with injuries and Ohio State defenders routinely chasing quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa around the backfield. But Maryland had little ability to keep pace with the Buckeyes’ prolific attack. As Ohio State scored one touchdown after another, the Terps had five drives that netted fewer than 10 yards. Maryland accumulated 56 yards on the ground, with that total hurt by five sacks for a loss of 58 yards.
The Terps lost their best wideout, senior Dontay Demus Jr., to a season-ending knee injury last weekend, and junior Jeshaun Jones, who started in Demus’s place against Ohio State, exited with an injury on the second play of the game. Without those two key contributors, 13 players caught passes, and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo led the group with 56 receiving yards.
After throwing five interceptions against the Hawkeyes, Tagovailoa had a somewhat improved outing — 28-for-39 passing for 279 yards and two touchdowns — but then he threw two interceptions late in the fourth quarter, including one that was returned 70 yards for a touchdown, a final blow in a game that was never close.
Tagovailoa’s read on that play instructed him to hand off the ball, but he said, “I was just trying to get points,” so he forced the throw.
“I feel for him,” Locksley said, “because he has to make those kind of mistakes as he continues to grow into the type of leader that we know he can and will be.”
Those four wins that started the season keep slipping further into the past, especially after Maryland never looked like a team that could hang around against the Buckeyes. That’s the steepest climb ahead for the Terps, who run into these difficult division matchups on an annual basis. And in eight seasons in this conference, most of Maryland’s games against top opposition have ended in similar disappointment.