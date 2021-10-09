That weekend proved to be a bottoming out for the Mids. After a bye week — and several emotional team meetings in which Niumatalolo reminded them repeatedly that adversity was part of football, part of being a Midshipman and part of life — they played markedly better in a close loss at Houston and then rallied from 13 points down in the fourth quarter a week ago against Central Florida for an uplifting capital-W win, 34-30.