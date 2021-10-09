It’s the latest of a series of setbacks that includes Air Force coming into Annapolis on 9/11 and romping to a 23-3 victory, a capital L so upsetting that normally mild-mannered athletic director Chet Gladchuk fired longtime offense coordinator Ivin Jasper in the locker room afterward. A day later, after a long talk with Coach Ken Niumatalolo, he relented and Jasper returned as the team’s quarterbacks coach.
That weekend proved to be a bottoming out for the Mids. After a bye week — and several emotional team meetings in which Niumatalolo reminded them repeatedly that adversity was part of football, part of being a Midshipman and part of life — they played markedly better in a close loss at Houston and then rallied from 13 points down in the fourth quarter a week ago against Central Florida for an uplifting capital-W win, 34-30.
All of which brought SMU to Annapolis on an almost perfect October afternoon. On paper, this was a mismatch. Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai — an Oklahoma transfer — came in leading the nation with 24 touchdown passes. Navy’s quarterbacks had combined for 24 fewer touchdown passes than Mordecai. SMU was averaging 43 points; Navy, now 1-4, had scored a total of 64 points in four games.
And yet midway through the second quarter with most of the 28,563 in the stadium screaming, the Mids led 21-7. In fact, they scored 21 straight points after Mordecai lofted a 66-yard touchdown pass to Reggie Roberson Jr. on a fourth-and-one play on the game’s first possession.
The Mids answered, taking advantage of a short SMU punt to drive 50 yards for the tying score. Then quarterback Tai Lavatai drove the Mids 71 yards for another score, keyed by a 37-yard strike on a flea-flicker to sophomore Kai Puailoa-Rojas for Navy’s first touchdown pass of the season to make it 14-7.
SMU quickly drove to the Navy 3, but linebacker Johnny Hodges intercepted Mordecai in the end zone to end that threat. “The line got a good rush,” said Hodges, who finished with 14 tackles. “Their quarterback basically just threw it to me.”
On SMU’s next possession, Clay Cromwell sacked Mordecai and forced the ball free. Diego Fagot, the heart and soul of Navy’s defense, recovered the fumble on the run and raced 20 yards into the end zone.
It was 21-7, and SMU was stunned. “At that moment, we felt really good about ourselves,” Niumatalolo said. “But then the kickoff killed us.”
Niumatalolo used that phrase four times — once walking off the field and three times addressing the media afterward. He wasn’t wrong.
SMU’s Brian Massey, who wasn’t even listed on the Mustangs’ roster as a returner, caught Evan Warren’s kickoff at his 5 and found a hole in the middle and then the right sideline. Ninety-five yards later, the air had gone out of the crowd — and the Mids.
Navy’s offense, which had shown steady improvement against Houston and UCF and early Saturday, reverted. SMU’s defensive line began to establish itself, getting consistent penetration.
Lavatai (17 carries, 53 yards) was unable to find holes. The fullbacks, so key to the option offense, totaled 40 yards on 17 carries. Lavatai was sacked three times.
“They had a good plan on defense,” Lavatai said. “But I made some misreads that affects us. They didn’t want to let us get to the edge because we had success there against UCF.”
“Too much penetration,” Warren said — which was more accurate than Lavatai trying to blame himself for misreads. He could have made every read perfectly in the second half, and it wouldn’t have mattered. After the Rojas touchdown, Navy had 83 yards of offense on 41 plays. That’s not on one guy. That’s on everybody.
“Heartbreaking,” Niumatalolo said. “We felt so good at 21-7. There was nothing wrong with the defense all day. The offense was too sporadic. This one hurts.”
It won’t get any easier for Navy. The Mids travel to Memphis for a Thursday night game this week, then come home for a breather against No. 5 Cincinnati. Then back-to-back road games: against Tulsa, followed by another breather — at No. 14 Notre Dame.
The good news for the Mids is that they have clearly improved since the Air Force debacle. They looked capable of winning Saturday, but SMU’s lines — both offensive and defensive — wore them out. It was a loss that was a Loss because, for a while, it looked like it might be a Win.