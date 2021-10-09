Against that backdrop, U.S. Soccer should be in the crosshairs of NWSL players, even more than the NWSL itself, which remains a mere auxiliary of the federation. U.S. Soccer knows as much. Why else did it contract former Obama administration deputy attorney general Sally Yates to oversee an internal review? No doubt she is competent. But after she rose to a cause celebre for women, for defying the chauvinist President Trump, who subsequently fired her as acting attorney general, she is also a deodorant for the stench of sexism swirling around the federation. Given Yates’s newfound standing, it seems in this case she signed with the wrong team.