But the federation continued to bankroll the NWSL this season, an ostensibly altruistic gesture in funding yet another attempt for a viable women’s pro soccer league in this country. What resulted was competition interrupted by a wildcat strike and demonstrations by players who said the league refused to take seriously allegations of abuse by coaches. Baird resigned this past week amid the ongoing controversy.
In the end, the NWSL is a symptom. U.S. Soccer remains the disorder.
At the root of accusations of sexual harassment and sexual coercion and a raft of other inappropriate behaviors — which resulted in three managers fired since August, including Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke — is systemic sexism, unconscious or otherwise, in the national soccer federation. Until now, it was evident most notably in an equal pay dispute waged by the U.S. women’s national team, who claimed in court that they long were paid less than their male counterparts. A Court of Appeals last month rejected the women’s appeal and gave them until next week to respond.
But what revealed itself the past several weeks was an outgrowth of treatment as less-than. As McGill University professor Colleen Sheppard, who has studied and written extensively on gender equality in the workplace, proffered in one article: “If we [analyze] the particularities and systemic context of sexual harassment, it becomes apparent that most of the efforts to prevent sexual harassment [center] on changing the behavior of individual male employees or managers who transgress the line between appropriate social or workplace interaction and sexual harassment. What remains unquestioned by such an approach is the way in which the underlying organizational and structural status quo contributes to the pervasiveness of harassment.”
Indeed, the charges leveled recently by women soccer players are not new or directed just at the men who coached them. Some accusations go back five and six years. Other allegations are aimed at officials who the women players said ignored their complaints. Together they are a blueprint of systemic failure in an organization run predominantly by men.
U.S. Soccer elevated Cindy Parlow Cone to be its first female president last March only after Carlos Cordeiro resigned the position in a firestorm of criticism for a legal filing he took ownership of in the equal pay dispute. The brief was a misogynistic screed that dismissed the women’s national team as less important than the men’s and diminished the athletic skill of women in comparison to that of men.
Against that backdrop, U.S. Soccer should be in the crosshairs of NWSL players, even more than the NWSL itself, which remains a mere auxiliary of the federation. U.S. Soccer knows as much. Why else did it contract former Obama administration deputy attorney general Sally Yates to oversee an internal review? No doubt she is competent. But after she rose to a cause celebre for women, for defying the chauvinist President Trump, who subsequently fired her as acting attorney general, she is also a deodorant for the stench of sexism swirling around the federation. Given Yates’s newfound standing, it seems in this case she signed with the wrong team.
After all, women need to be invested in forcing it to change the federation’s behavior. That means more than demanding the changes in process and procedure the players’ union laid out in a list of demands to NWSL leadership. Fact is, those already exist in duplicate, including U.S. Soccer bylaws 702 and 703 for aggrieved members to file complaints against the behavior of others.
But women soccer players and their leadership have a history of swinging low or not all. They relinquished their absolutely solid ground on demanding their World Cup matches be played on natural grass like the men’s. They chose at once to negotiate for equal pay with Cordeiro rather than continue to fight through the court system.
U.S. women’s captain Megan Rapinoe said the other day that it was time to burn down the whole system. It’s easy for her to say now, given the income she’s earning off the pitch mostly as a firebrand for performatively supporting Colin Kaepernick. But doing so would have deleterious consequences for the women in her path who want the opportunity to earn a living playing soccer. Rapinoe never should have led the acquiescence of her fellow teammates to attempt that failed mediated equal pay agreement with Cordeiro.
What the women should do is listen carefully to what Sheppard prescribed years ago.
“While the individual complaints process is a necessary and important source of legal redress,” she wrote, “it does not provide a forum that encourages challenges to, debate about, or ultimately the transformation of institutionalized sources of domination.
“Those engaged in developing workplace policies to prevent sexual harassment should not only ensure an effective individual complaints mechanism and adequate education on harassment issues, but they should also examine how vulnerability to harassment is institutionalized within their organizations and begin to make the structural and systemic changes needed to eradicate it.”
That means demanding more women managing in a women’s league. That means getting a seat at the board table where decisions are made and concerns are heard.
That means realizing that the NWSL, which the women have targeted, is only a ring around the bull's eye. It can’t fix itself. The only solution to what ails the women rest where it all started: the federation.
Kevin B. Blackistone, ESPN panelist and professor of the practice at the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland, writes sports commentary for The Post.