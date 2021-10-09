The burnt-orange half hopped like mad itself, its team all recovered from a bruising by Arkansas last month, its hopes restored that it might cease being the national capital of football underachievement, that it might be able to sit around and yammer about something other than squandered resources, that Texas might improve its record in the rivalry this century to 8-14. By halftime, Thompson had 244 passing yards, Robinson 102 rushing yards, Worthy 141 receiving yards and Sarkisian maybe even one of those hasty contract extensions in his first year.