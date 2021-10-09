“Based on what I saw today, I am fully confident Russell will return to the NFL this season and play at the same world-class level that fans have come to expect of one the game’s very best quarterbacks,” Shin said in a statement on Friday.
Wilson posted a photo on Twitter post-surgery Friday with his right hand wrapped and the caption “Lion Heart.” Wilson’s injury comes as a shock for one of the most durable quarterbacks in the NFL since entering the league. Wilson has made 149 straight starts dating back to his rookie season, the longest active streak in the league; the streak extends to 165 including postseason starts.
The last time a quarterback not named Russell Wilson started under center for the Seahawks was in 2011, when Tavaris Jackson led the Seahawks against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 of 2011. The New York Giants beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl for the second time that year, Cam Newton and Von Miller took home AP Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year and Maurice Jones-Drew was the league’s leading rusher.
Now Seattle will be without Wilson for the foreseeable future. Statistically, he was off to one of the best starts in his career in new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s offense. He threw for 1,196 yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception while completing a career-high 72 percent of his passes in the team’s first five games. He also has career highs in yards per attempt and quarterback rating.
The Seahawks will look to former New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith to right the ship until Wilson is ready to return. Smith played well in place of Wilson on Thursday, completing 10 of his 17 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. But with a chance to win on the final drive of the game, Smith threw an interception to safety Nick Scott that was intended for Tyler Lockett.
Smith has played sparingly since losing the starting job with the New York Jets. After starting 29 games in his first two seasons in the league, Smith has started just two in the last six years. He’s served as Wilson’s backup since 2020, completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 164 yards, one touchdown and one interception.