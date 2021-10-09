In one of the most anticipated bouts of the year, Tyson Fury takes on Deontay Wilder on Saturday night in Las Vegas. This is the third fight between the rivals in less than three years, and Fury’s World Boxing Council heavyweight championship is at stake.

Follow along for live updates.

What you need to know

  • When: Main card begins at 9 p.m. Eastern time
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
  • How to watch: Pay-per-view via ESPN+ PPV or Fox PPV for $79.99.
  • Frequently asked questions