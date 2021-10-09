What you need to know
Jared Anderson pummels Vladimir Tereshkin, earns early knockout
Jared Anderson hadn’t lost a bout in his young career entering the opening fight of Saturday’s main card. The 21-year old heavyweight (10-0-0) punished Vladimir Tereshkin (22-1-1), hobbling the Russian moments before the fight was called at 2:51 in second round.
Through twists and turns, Fury-Wilder trilogy fight finally arrives
Tyson Fury was eying a title unification bout.
A year removed from his definitive disposal of Deontay Wilder in their 2020 rematch, Fury’s team began negotiating a blockbuster heavyweight clash that would have enabled Fury or Anthony Joshua to stand alone atop the division, making him the first heavyweight to hold all major belts since 2000.
But over the past six months, a judge ordered Fury to oblige Wilder’s right to a third fight, Fury contracted the coronavirus, and Joshua lost his belts to Oleksandr Usyk.
Wilder parted with his head trainer and has accused Fury of cheating — both of which Fury addressed during Wednesday’s news conference, questioning the former and jokingly dismissing the latter.
Both champion and challenger enter Saturday’s bout the heaviest of their careers, with the 6-foot-7 Wilder weighing 238 pounds, seven more than their first fight in 2018. Fury, at 6-foot-9, weighed in at 277, just four pounds heavier than their last fight — much less than the 20 additional pounds that trainer SugarHill Steward predicted this week.
Fury used his size advantage over Wilder in 2020. He constantly pressed forward and Wilder, then a slight favorite, struggled to mount much of an attack.
Wilder bulked up for the trilogy fight, looking to avoid the same fate. If he can’t, Fury will again plan for a unification bout, against the winner of Joshua and Usyk’s rematch.
What to know ahead of Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder III
Tyson Fury will defend the World Boxing Council heavyweight championship when he meets Deontay Wilder for the third time in less than three years Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the conclusion of a trilogy that saw Fury dominate Wilder in their previous bout in February 2020.
Fury (30-0-1, 21 knockouts) and Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) first met in December 2018, when Wilder retained the WBC belt after a split-decision draw. Fury controlled the 2020 rematch, handing Wilder his first professional defeat via seventh-round technical knockout.
Delays related to the coronavirus pandemic threatened Saturday’s bout, and Fury’s team began pursuing a unification bout with Anthony Joshua before an arbitration judge set a deadline for Fury and Wilder to meet again.
Here is everything you need to know about Saturday’s fight.