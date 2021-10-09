In normal times, regardless of whether they were in the plans for Sunday’s qualifier against Panama, they would have joined their teammates on the four-hour journey to this glittering city on the Pacific.
Instead, they boarded a commercial flight to Columbus, Ohio, with an injured teammate and some support staff. They’ll watch this weekend’s game on TV, then await the delegation’s arrival ahead of Wednesday’s match against Costa Rica.
In these abnormal times, when international travel is complicated and restrictive for athletes and tourists alike, Coach Gregg Berhalter decided the best interests of Steffen and Robinson were served by skipping the Panama trip — even if it meant disadvantaging his squad.
Both are employed by English clubs, and had they traveled to Panama — one of numerous countries on the United Kingdom’s coronavirus red list — they would have faced quarantine for 10 days. They’d be allowed to attend a daily practice or match, but the remainder of their days would’ve been disrupted.
“It was a decision made together with their clubs and the players and understanding their lifestyle and understanding, when they get back, what the quarantine would entail,” Berhalter said Saturday.
With this trip being the middle game of three qualifiers over seven days, Robinson might not have started against Panama anyway. And with Matt Turner holding down the goalkeeping job the past four matches, Steffen probably would’ve remained on the bench.
Leaving rostered players behind, though, is uncommon — and emblematic of the challenges facing soccer teams traveling for World Cup qualifiers and other competitions.
Last month, a qualifier between Brazil and Argentina in Sao Paulo was suspended after Brazilian health authorities accused four Argentine players — all English-based pros — of violating protocols. Under Brazilian rules, visitors from the U.K. were required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.
And in August, in defiance of mandatory releases for World Cup qualifiers, Premier League clubs refused to let many of their South American players travel to red-list countries because upon return to England they would have missed many practices and multiple matches due to the protocols.
On Monday, the U.K. will remove 47 countries from its travel red list. Seven nations will still be on it: Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
In recent weeks, English soccer officials persuaded the government to lessen the quarantine guidelines on fully vaccinated players returning from red-list countries, freeing them to attend practices and matches only.
“We felt like this made the most sense,” Berhalter said of sending Steffen and Robinson to Columbus. “It’s not an exact science, but we made the best possible decision, taking the human element into it, taking the clubs’ side into it and taking our need to win games — balancing all three things.”
Steffen is Manchester City’s backup keeper, and Robinson is a regular for second-flight Fulham.
Earlier in the week, Berhalter had hinted they probably wouldn’t go to Panama, and late Friday, he announced just that. Midfielder Weston McKennie, who plays for Italian club Juventus, also skipped the trip but because of what team officials said was a quadriceps injury.
All but one of the 26 players who reported to training camp last Monday are fully vaccinated, Berhalter said. The exception, who was not identified, had gotten one shot, he added. Visitors to Panama are required to show a vaccination card or results from a recent negative test.
U.S. players are tested regularly and must abide by strict health guidelines, such as remaining in the team hotel at all times, except for official business. Normally, some players would stroll around a city, seeking a coffee shop or notable site.
“It’s rough, just not really getting the freedom [as] when we’re back home to explore and enjoy the scenes,” French-based winger Tim Weah said. “With the players left behind, it’s a huge hit on the team because these are [key] guys. It’s a bummer to not have them, but we know we have to come here and get the job done.”
The pandemic has had an impact on the qualifying campaign. Christian Pulisic, the injured star forward, missed the Sept. 2 opener against El Salvador after testing positive in August and needing several weeks to rebuild his fitness levels.
Steffen did not go to El Salvador because of a back injury, then contracted the virus and missed the subsequent two matches.
McKennie violated the team’s pandemic protocols before the Sept. 5 match against Canada in Nashville. He was left off the game-day squad, then sent home before the Sept. 8 trip to Honduras.
This past week, midfielder Yunus Musah received an inconclusive test result. He then tested negative, but until he got a second negative result, he had to train separately. The night before the Jamaica match in Austin, he was cleared. Berhalter started the 18-year-old, who responded with an influential performance.
“A little worried,” Berhalter said of the wait for the second negative test.
“It was really annoying,” Musah said, “but I am glad it was nothing.”
Sunday’s match at Estadio Rommel Fernandez, followed by Wednesday’s game in Columbus, brings opportunity for the first-place United States (2-0-2) to begin creating separation in the eight-team Concacaf race for three automatic berths.
The Americans carry a 14-game unbeaten streak against Panama, though one of the four draws ended in a defeat in a penalty kick shootout. In qualifiers, they are 6-0-2, including 2-0-2 in Panama City.
The Panamanians have had an inconsistent campaign, earning just two of a possible six points at home in draws against Costa Rica and Mexico but winning in Jamaica, 3-0, and losing in San Salvador, 1-0, on Thursday.
“I feel like the boys are ready,” Weah said. “We’re hungry, and we just want to get out there and get the job done and move on to the next.”