“It’s obviously a tough locker room,” Hokies Coach Justin Fuente said. “I told the team I love them, but we have to move on.”
Virginia Tech took a 29-21 lead with 3:55 remaining on ailing quarterback Braxton Burmeister’s 19-yard run amid a breakdown in protection. His elusive running concluded an eight-play, 56-yard drive that included a roughing-the-passer penalty.
But the Fighting Irish drew within two on quarterback Jack Coan’s four-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Avery Davis with 2:26 to play. Coan then scrambled to extend the two-point conversion attempt before finding Kevin Austin in the end zone, setting up the frantic finish.
Virginia Tech played the final few minutes without starting linebacker and emotional leader Dax Hollifield, who was ejected for targeting. The penalty also means Hollfield is ineligible to play for the first half of next week’s game against Pittsburgh.
The Hokies had claimed a 22-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter thanks to cornerback Jermaine Waller’s 26-yard interception return. The touchdown with 50 second remaining in the third quarter unfolded when Waller collected a poorly thrown pass from Tyler Buchner intended for Deion Colzie and ran untouched down the left sideline.
The point-after pass failed when backup quarterback Connor Blumrick had his throw intercepted.
Notre Dame had moved in front, 21-16, four plays after Burmeister tossed his second interception of the season on a pass directed at wide receiver Da’Wain Lofton. But cornerback TaRiq Bracy had inside position and secured the catch before he and Lofton slid of bounds.
Burmeister left the game on the ensuing series at the end of a four-yard run on third and 10 with 3:02 left in the third quarter. Defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola corralled Burmeister from behind and landed hard on the redshirt junior, whose right shoulder absorbed much of the impact.
He walked to the sideline in clear discomfort favoring his right side but went back into the game with 5:20 left in the fourth quarter with Virginia Tech clinging to the narrowest of margins.
A mental error on the first series of the second half cost Virginia Tech a touchdown. On second and eight from the Notre Dame 13, wide receiver Tayvion Robinson caught an apparent touchdown from Burmeister, but left guard Lecitus Smith and center Brock Hoffman were ruled ineligible downfield.
The Hokies wound up settling for John Parker Romo’s 26-yard field goal for a 16-14 lead with 8:53 to go in the third quarter.
The final minutes of the second quarter featured quick scoring drives from both teams that resulted in Virginia Tech trailing at halftime, 14-13, when Romo, a senior transfer from Tulsa, connected on a career-long 52-yard field goal as time expired.
Virginia Tech got into position for Romo to attempt the kick thanks to passes of 10, 23 and 13 yards from Burmeister after the Hokies had taken over at their 19 with 28 seconds to play.
Moments earlier Notre Dame had capped an 80-yard drive with Buchner completing an eight-yard scoring pass to Kyren Williams. The sophomore running back was wide open in the front right of the end zone thanks to a bit of misdirection on the play that led to miscommunication between Waller and linebacker Alan Tisdale.
Buchner came off the bench to direct the Fighting Irish to their first touchdown with 3:44 left in the first half. The freshman’s three-yard run punctuated a seven-play, 75-yard drive featuring Buchner completing a 46-yard pass to wide receiver Kevin Austin.
Buchner dropped the precise throw directly into the arms of Austin despite tight coverage on the part of Waller as the two drifted toward the right boundary.
Coan, a senior transfer from Wisconsin, had begun the game at quarterback for Notre Dame amid a dose of gamesmanship from Coach Brian Kelly, who at the start of the week declined to reveal the starter while indicating he was certain who that player would be.
The Fighting Irish have used three quarterbacks this season, including freshman Drew Pyne.
A bruising seven-yard run by Virginia Tech tailback Raheem Blackshear opened the scoring with 3:21 left in the first quarter. The redshirt junior broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage, bounced to the outside and escaped several more defenders for his fourth rushing touchdown this season and the 12th of his career.
The drive also featured Blumrick gaining 16 yards on a designed run, allowing Burmeister to rest briefly on the sideline. Both quarterbacks reaped the benefits of playing behind a healthy offensive line, with right tackle Silas Dzansi back in the starting lineup.
Dzansi had missed the Hokies’ previous game Sept. 25 against Richmond, and his status entering Saturday was unclear throughout the week. The redshirt junior’s return allowed the four other starters to reclaim their regular positions after each shifted during the 21-10 victory over the Spiders.