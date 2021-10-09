Washington opens its season Wednesday at home against the New York Rangers, and the availability of Ovechkin remains uncertain. He suffered a lower-body injury Friday night in the first period of the preseason finale against Philadelphia and did not return. He was due to be reevaluated Saturday.
The captain was slow to get up and went straight to the locker room after delivering a hit on Travis Konecny. It appeared Ovechkin’s left leg hit Konecny awkwardly, and the 36-year-old had a pronounced limp as he left the ice.
Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette did not offer an update on Ovechkin’s condition after the game but said the fact he did not return was not for precautionary reasons.
“He wasn’t going to come back tonight,” Laviolette said Friday. “They’ll look at the doctors, our training staff will look at it, and they’ll make a decision on where he’s at.”
The team had a day off Saturday.
The Kempny move clears up $1.1 million of Kempny’s $2.5 million salary. Kempny is on the final year of a four-year, $10 million contract. This move gives Washington much-needed cap flexibility as it heads to the opener with the possibility of missing Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom.
Backstrom has not skated during training camp as he continues to rehabilitate his left hip, and there is no timetable for his return. Backstrom said last week that the process was going well but that he was taking a long-term approach to rehab. The team could place Backstrom on long-term injured reserve to clear up more cap room, but Backstrom would need to miss a minimum of 10 games and 24 days.
The move to place Kempny on waivers wasn’t surprising after the defenseman’s training camp. He was trying to come back from three traumatic injuries — all to his left leg — in the past 2½ years.
He tore his hamstring in 2019, then had surgery to repair a torn Achilles’ tendon in October 2020. In May, he suffered a medial collateral ligament sprain.
By waiving him, the Capitals clearly felt he wasn’t ready to play at an NHL level. Laviolette said Thursday that “every game” had been getting better and had been praising Kempny’s efforts, but he also noted that the left-shot defenseman was experiencing a bit of a learning curve in camp.
Kempny said he was “pain free” physically but the mental reads on the ice were the biggest problem.
“I just need to do the reps and be in those situations in a game because it’s different in a practice, let’s be honest here,” Kempny said after his first preseason game. “I don’t have a problem with the system. It’s the matter of to get used to it and all will be fine with that.”
