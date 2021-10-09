“You got to go in with a mind-set of ‘Okay, what do they like to do in these situations?’ ” he said. “ ‘What does a DB like to do when I take an inside release versus outside release?’ You got to know what you’re kind of looking for instead of just watching, because if you just watch, you kind of catch yourself like, ‘Oh, that was a cool play. He got open,’ versus ‘Why did he get open? Why did that play work? Why did this DB do this versus this concept of this formation?’ ”