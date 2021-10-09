According to another person with direct knowledge of the matter, Vermillion is being investigated by the DEA for the possible disbursement of prescription drugs. Roughly two dozen agents and Loudoun County law enforcement officers executed search warrants at his home and the team’s training facility in Ashburn, Va., on Oct. 1.
Federal law prohibits anyone other than a physician or nurse practitioner from giving out prescription medication, and it bars physicians from dispensing prescription drugs where they are unauthorized to practice.
Vermillion did not travel with the team to Atlanta last weekend. Quon, however, did. But he was not seen at practice last week during the early portion of the team’s workouts, when reporters are allowed to watch.
The team’s three other assistant athletic trainers — Mark McCracken, Masahiro Takahagi and Jeff Ruiz — were in attendance for practices last week and were assisted by Bubba Tyer, Washington’s former longtime athletic trainer. Coach Ron Rivera said Tyer volunteered to help and that the team also will bring back some of its athletic training interns.
The team and the NFL declined to comment about Quon.
ESPN first reported the news of Quon being placed on administrative leave.
In addition to assisting with the usual day-to-day athletic training duties for Washington, Quon also maintains its ImPACT concussion testing database in compliance with the league and the inventory of supplies and medical information, according to the team’s website.
Quon joined Washington’s staff in 2014 after serving as an assistant athletic trainer at the University of California at Irvine from 2013 to 2014 and working as a seasonal intern with the Jacksonville Jaguars’ athletic training staff in 2012. He was also an intern with the Kansas City Chiefs in the summer of 2006 and during the 2007 season.
Quon earned his undergraduate degree in psychology and social behavior from UC Irvine and his master’s in athletic training from Texas Tech.