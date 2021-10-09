For the past decade, with Drew Brees under center, the Saints threw the ball more than they ran. Saints Coach Sean Payton has flipped the script with former No. 1 pick Jameis Winston as the team’s signal caller; through four games, the Saints have thrown the ball 90 times while running it 133 times. Kamara has 78 of the carries. Backup quarterback Taysom Hill also has thrived as an additional weapon and has three rushing touchdowns.
“He’s a very innovative guy,” Washington Coach Ron Rivera said about Payton. “He knows how to attack people. You have to be ready to counter when he does stuff. He’s really good at that in terms of game planning and preparation.”
Kamara’s carries and receptions illuminate the Saints’ new approach. The fifth-year rusher averaged just 11.2 carries in his first four seasons, but that figure has jumped to 19.5 this season. Kamara averaged 5.4 catches per game in his first four seasons, but now he’s averaging 2.5.
Last week against Washington, Atlanta Falcons wideout turned running back Cordarrelle Patterson caught three touchdowns. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said the two players are different, despite both having receiving capabilities. Del Rio called Kamara “really gifted,” adding that, “He definitely has our attention.”
Washington will rely on its linebackers to stop the run without Jon Bostic, who, according to Rivera, will more than likely be out for the season because of a pectoral injury. Cole Holcomb, fifth in the NFL and leading the team with 41 tackles, is questionable because of a shoulder injury. Del Rio said the linebacker room has to have a next-man-up mentality and has been working through different combinations at practice.
Surely, this means more snaps for rookie Jamin Davis, who impressed Rivera last week with his play when Bostic and Holcomb went down in the second half. Washington also will rely on 2020 fifth-round pick Khaleke Hudson, who Del Rio said had a productive camp and has made an impact on special teams this season.
“Clearly, Jamin will get more snaps, and that’s good for him, good for us,” Del Rio said. “I mean, he’s a good player. It kind of heightens the need for him to continue to grow and become the player we know he can be.”
When Terry McLaurin lines up wide Sunday, he’ll be staring at a familiar face in Saints’ cornerback Marshon Lattimore. McLaurin and Lattimore played at Ohio State in 2015 and 2016 and were members of a 2014 recruiting class that also included Curtis Samuel.
The two still talk occasionally, and McLaurin called Lattimore one of the best cornerbacks in the league, adding that it’s cool to see Lattimore’s production at the NFL level.
“I know it’s going to be really competitive, and I’m looking forward to it,” McLaurin said. “He’s their guy, and I’m one of our guys, so you got to be able to try to win those matchups, and I’m watching film and just trying to prepare and get ready for that.”
Washington’s offense wants to make the most of Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic’s versatility. Gibson and McKissic were college wide receivers turned NFL running backs, and their unique skill sets allow offensive coordinator Scott Turner to be creative in how and where he uses the two. Gibson has a stress fracture in his knee and is questionable for Sunday’s game, so rookie Jaret Patterson also could get some snaps if Gibson’s absence.
But Gibson and McKissic have been a dynamic duo this season, with each scoring a rushing and receiving touchdown. They’ve also recorded the two longest receptions on the team: Gibson caught a 73-yard touchdown on a screen against the Buffalo Bills, and McKissic snagged a 56-yard reception in the team’s comeback against the New York Giants.
Rivers said Gibson is typically a first- or second-down back, while McKissic is used on third downs and second-and-long situations. But they have the ability to rotate when needed to break tendencies and make the offense unpredictable.
“When you look at what we do with the backs and the way we use them, each guy has a specific role,” Rivera said. “They’re both very headsy, smart players, you know. They’re smart young men, and they understand the dynamics of the game.”
Injury report: Bostic and Torry McTyer (torn ACL) are out for the season, and Washington placed tight end Logan Thomas (hamstring) on short-term IR. Three players are out Sunday: Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff (knee) and receivers Dyami Brown (knee) and Cam Sims (hamstring). Gibson (shin), Holcomb (shoulder), Samuel (groin) and Daron Payne (toe) are questionable.