“Those kids over there [Flowers] came in believing, and they brought the action to us early instead of the other way around,” Wise Coach DaLawn Parrish said. “We hadn’t been punched in the mouth in a long time, and they did just that.”
The win lifted the No. 4 Pumas to 5-0; No. 11 Flowers fell to 5-1.
Wise, which hadn’t lost a conference game since 2015, found itself trailing at halftime 7-0. An animated halftime speech from Parrish followed — and then came a pair of third-quarter scoring drives that gave the Pumas a 14-7 lead.
“It was important for us to come out of the half and respond because I knew [the Jaguars’ coaches] were telling their guys that if they came out of the half and punched us in the mouth we’d quit,” Parrish said. “And to be honest with you that might’ve been true. But we came out and flipped the script on them.”
Flowers came back with a score of its own to trim the margin to 14-13. But Wise answered with a drive led by quarterback Jayden Sauray, a Maryland commit. He marched the Pumas down the field and found Nicolas MacMillan, a Buffalo commit who transferred in from New York before the season, for an eight-yard strike that put Wise up 20-13.
When word spread over the summer that Wise’s receiving corps was about to get a boost with the arrival of MacMillan, Sauray sent the new arrival a message. Soon, the pair were spending summer afternoons going through the Pumas’ playbook and working on their chemistry.
The work paid dividends.
“All summer I just kept saying we are only as strong as our weakest link,” Sauray said. “Not that Nik was a weak link, but with him being new to the offense there were just things that he didn’t know, but I knew all them days running routes in the sun and lifting in the gym together was for a time like this.”
