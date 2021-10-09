No matter that New York ranked 21st in the NBA last season in three-pointers made — the Knicks were given the green light to let fly from deep against the Wizards, and their efforts paid off. New York got hot early, sinking nine three-pointers before the second quarter was halfway over, and ended up hitting an stunning 24 of 52 from beyond the arc. It had four players who made at least three, including Derrick Rose — who was 3 for 3 from deep.