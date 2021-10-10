Speaking of partial scores, visiting Penn State led Iowa 20-10 in the third quarter before Iowa scraped back as Iowa would scrape back — gradually. That preceded two field goals and then Spencer Petras’s nifty rollout right and pass back left to Nico Ragaini for a 44-yard touchdown and a 23-20 win, after which Coach Kirk Ferentz took a moment to praise the holder on kicks (Ryan Gersonde), such an Iowa thing to do. Utah had a 35-10 lead at baffling Southern California before a final of 42-26, the Utes’ first win in Los Angeles in a mere 105 years. Nebraska led Michigan 29-26 late, and Virginia Tech led Notre Dame 29-22 late, before both got overturned to 32-29 and Nebraska had another narrow and crushing loss hinging on a fumble, this one weird: “I thought the play was over,” quarterback Adrian Martinez said. “I was standing as I’m standing right now. And I thought it was done. But regardless of that fact, I feel a lot of responsibility and can’t make plays like that that hurt our team.”