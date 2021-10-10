Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Sunday he does not believe Ovechkin’s injury is long-term and there is still a possibility he plays in the Capitals’ season-opener on Wednesday against the New York Rangers.
“We’ll start to see if he makes his way back here and how it progresses over the next few days,” Laviolette said.
Ovechkin’s lower-body injury occurred in the first period of the preseason finale against Philadelphia and he did not return. The captain was slow to get up and went straight to the locker room after delivering a hit on Travis Konecny. It appeared Ovechkin’s left leg hit Konecny awkwardly, and the 36-year-old had a pronounced limp as he left the ice.
“I would not be surprised if he’s back for Game 1,” center Lars Eller said. “He always, for some reason, he never seems to be out for long, even, you know, whatever he’s been dealing with. I know he really wants to. He does not like to miss games. He does not want to take the game off, he wants to play. So if there’s any chance he can, he’ll be out there and I hope he will be.”
If Ovechkin is unable to play on Wednesday, the team will be missing two of their organizational pillars.
Nicklas Backstrom has not skated during training camp while rehabilitating his left hip, and there is no timetable for his return. The team could place Backstrom on long-term injured reserve if it needs to clear up more cap room, but Backstrom would need to miss a minimum of 10 games and 24 days.
The team already took the first steps to clear a chunk of cap space on Saturday by placing Michal Kempny on waivers. The defenseman had a rough training camp, after trying to come back from three major injuries in the last 2½ years. The move clears up $1.125 million of Kempny’s $2.5 million salary.
“We really feel like it’s important that he plays and that he finds his game and gets his game back. … Right now, if he’s not in our top six, that means he’s not playing, and I just don’t feel like that does him any good,” Laviolette said.
With Ovechkin and Backstrom both missing practice on Sunday, Connor McMichael took first line rushes in Ovechkin’s spot alongside Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson. Hendrix Lapierre slotted in as the third line center in between T.J. Oshie and Conor Sheary. Laviolette noted that he thought Lapierre’s line on Friday night was efficient, and the trio worked well together.
“Everyone’s gonna need to step up,” said Anthony Mantha, when asked where the team confidence level is at if Ovechkin and Backstrom are not ready for Wednesday. “Obviously, they’re the two biggest parts of our team and everybody just needs to take a step forward and try to fill inasmuch as they can. I think at the end of the day we have so much depth in this team that I think we’ll be able to do [it].”
McMichael and Lapierre had been battling to fill an open center position with Backstrom likely to miss some time at the start of the season.
Laviolette said that he is not sure what the line combinations would be if Ovechkin is out, but noted the veterans do like playing with the younger players — like McMichael and Lapierre. Laviolette said McMichael on the top line was just a “starting point” and that the 20-year-old “didn’t look out of place.”
“I’ve talked to some of the veteran players, they like playing with these guys,” Laviolette said. “They are young, they are skilled, they are talented. You put veteran players with them and I really feel like it helps. You load up a line with young players and it doesn’t have the experience and I think that can lead to some problems, too, so sometimes it is good to mix it up a little bit.”
