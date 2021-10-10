Gausman settled in after the Dodgers scored those runs, retiring 10 straight batters as he ended the fifth inning. Kapler elected to let Gausman hit for himself in the bottom of that inning, meaning he would return to the mound to face the Dodgers’ 3, 4, and 5 hitters for a third time in the sixth. Trea Turner started the sixth with a double into the left field corner, and it seemed perhaps that Kapler had pushed his luck — and his starter — too far. Gausman walked Will Smith two batters later to put two on with one out. Kapler came to get him. A would-be rally was in the hands of the bottom of the Dodgers order, which has struggled to hold onto them lately.