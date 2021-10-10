The NFL said Friday that it condemns the language used by Gruden in the email. The league declined to comment then on the possibility of taking disciplinary action against Gruden.
The issue that the NFL will face if it attempts to impose discipline on Gruden under the personal conduct policy is that Gruden did not work in the league in July 2011 when he sent the email to Bruce Allen with racist language disparaging Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. Gruden was employed at the time by ESPN.
Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a written statement Friday that the content of Gruden’s email was “disturbing and not what the Raiders stand for.” Davis said the Raiders were made aware Thursday night of the email and received “other materials” Friday from the NFL. The NFL declined to comment Saturday on the details of those additional materials.
Gruden said in multiple interviews that he did not specifically recall writing the email but would be accountable for it. He said he was sorry for it. Gruden reportedly addressed the issue with Raiders players before the email first was reported Friday by the Wall Street Journal. The Journal reported that Gruden wrote to Allen, “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires.”
Gruden told ESPN that the additional materials sent by the league to the Raiders include emails in which he used a vulgarity to describe NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and criticized several team owners. Gruden reiterated that he was upset at the time about the 4-1/2-month lockout of the players by the owners.
The Raiders host the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Allen was the team president of the franchise now known as the Washington Football Team in 2011. The NFL said that league officials reviewed more than 650,000 emails, including Gruden’s to Allen, uncovered by the investigation into workplace misconduct at the Washington Football Team.