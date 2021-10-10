Follow along for live updates.
What you need to know
What to Watch For in Bills at Chiefs
The Bills and Chiefs meet Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium in a rematch of last season’s AFC championship game.
The Chiefs have been the kings of the AFC in recent seasons, reaching the last three AFC championship games and the past two Super Bowls. But it’s the Bills who have resembled the top team in the conference — and perhaps in the entire NFL — this season. They’ve outscored the Miami Dolphins, Washington Football Team and Houston Texans by a combined margin of 118-21 while winning their last three games since a surprising Week 1 defeat at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Bills shut out the Dolphins and Texans. They lead the NFL in scoring defense and total defense. Things will be far tougher, of course, against quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Mahomes is the league’s second-ranked passer, behind only the now-injured Russell Wilson of Seattle.
But the Chiefs also must stop quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense. Allen is only the NFL’s 19th-rated passer this season after developing into a league MVP-caliber player last year. But this could be a night for him to get well. The Chiefs are ranked 31st in the league in total defense.