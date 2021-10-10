Sunday’s NFL action will wrap up on “Sunday Night Football” with a rematch of January’s AFC championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs from Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs didn’t have much trouble handling the Bills the last time the teams met, overcoming an early 9-0 deficit to earn a fairly easy 38-24 win en route to Super Bowl LV. The Bills are rolling this season, winning three straight in decisive fashion after a Week 1 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Chiefs are 2-2 and actually in last place in the competitive AFC West entering Sunday’s games.

Follow along for live updates.

What you need to know