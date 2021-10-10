The Chiefs have been the kings of the AFC in recent seasons, reaching the last three AFC championship games and the past two Super Bowls. But it’s the Bills who have resembled the top team in the conference — and perhaps in the entire NFL — this season. They’ve outscored the Miami Dolphins, Washington Football Team and Houston Texans by a combined margin of 118-21 while winning their last three games since a surprising Week 1 defeat at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers.