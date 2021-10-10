Follow along for live updates.
What you need to know
Chiefs get closer on long field goal
The Chiefs got closer on a 54-yard field goal by kicker Harrison Butker.
They benefited during the drive from an instant replay review that awarded a 26-yard catch to wide receiver Mecole Hardman along the sideline. The officials had ruled him out of bounds for an incompletion.
But the drive stalled on an offensive pass interference call on wideout Josh Gordon on a catch by tight end Travis Kelce, a ruling that incensed Coach Andy Reid on the Chiefs’ sideline. (Bills 24, Chiefs 13 with 2 seconds left in the 2nd quarter)
Allen-to-Dawson Knox touchdown adds to Bills’ lead after Chiefs fail on fourth down
The Bills added to their lead after a failed fourth-down try by the Chiefs when Josh Allen threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox.
Allen moved to his right and threw the ball over safety Daniel Sorensen to Knox for the touchdown. The Bills moved 68 yards in only two plays after the Chiefs failed on a fourth-and-five attempt from the Buffalo 32-yard line.
Patrick Mahomes held the ball for a long time in the pocket — eight seconds, according to the NBC broadcast — but could not find an open receiver. His throw over the middle was deflected and fell incomplete.
Soon after, the Chiefs’ deficit was bigger. (Bills 24, Chiefs 10 with 1:16 left in the 2nd quarter)
Bills get field goal
The Bills added to their lead with a 30-yard field goal by kicker Tyler Bass.
A 61-yard completion from Josh Allen to wide receiver Stefon Diggs set up the kick. Diggs got open behind safety Daniel Sorensen and hauled in Allen’s pass. But the Kansas City defense toughened and Allen threw incomplete into the end zone for wideout Emmanuel Sanders on third and 11 from the 12-yard line.
The Bills had gotten the ball back after the Chiefs failed to convert on third and two and punted. (Bills 17, Chiefs 10 with 3:13 left in the 2nd quarter)
Bills reply with Allen-to-Emmanuel Sanders touchdown
The Bills replied quickly to the Chiefs’ touchdown with one of their own.
Josh Allen threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders.n The Bills needed only five plays to move 75 yards. (Bills 14, Chiefs 10 with 7:45 left in the 2nd quarter)
Patrick Mahomes throws touchdown pass on ‘Who’s the Quarterback?’ trick play
The Chiefs are back in front on a five-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to wide receiver Byron Pringle.
The touchdown came on a second-and-goal play following a Chiefs’ timeout. The Chiefs lined up with Mahomes initially split out wide. Travis Kelce was lined up behind the center. Then Kelce moved out and was replaced by Tyreek Hill. Then Hill moved out and Mahomes returned to actually take the snap. Mahomes rolled to his right and got the ball to Pringle, who’d lost a fumble earlier on a kickoff return but made this catch.
According to the NBC broadcast, the Chiefs call the play, “Who’s the Quarterback?”
Recently added wide receiver Josh Gordon had an 11-yard catch on the drive. (Chiefs 10, Bills 7 with 10 minutes left in the 2nd quarter)
Bills recover fumble on kickoff but move backward and punt
The Bills recovered a fumble by the Chiefs’ Byron Pringle on the kickoff following their touchdown. But they failed to capitalize, getting no points off the turnover.
They took possession at the Kansas City 34 and appeared to reach the 8-yard line but were pushed back by a holding penalty and then an intentional grounding penalty on the following snap.
The Bills were pushed all the way back to their own 47-yard line and ended up punting. (Bills 7, Chiefs 3 with 2:55 left in the 1st quarter)
Josh Allen’s touchdown run puts Bills in front
The Bills had an impressive opening drive built around the running of Josh Allen. He scored a touchdown on a nine-yard quarterback keeper.
Allen had 42 rushing yards on three carries on the drive, including ones that went for 22 and 11 yards.
He also had a 23-yard completion to tight end Dawson Knox as the Bills made it took easy against the Kansas City defense. (Bills 7, Chiefs 3 with 4:36 left in the 1st quarter)
Chiefs open with long drive, field goal
The Chiefs held the ball for 17 plays and took nearly 6½ minutes off the clock but managed only a field goal. Kicker Harrison Butker connected from 38 yards.
Patrick Mahomes completed only two of eight passes on the game-opening drive. But he did rush for 16 yards. The Bills handed the Chiefs a first down with a defensive holding penalty on a third-and-seven incompletion.
Mahomes threw incomplete over the middle to wide receiver Tyreek Hill on third and 12 to force the kick. (Chiefs 3, Bills 0 with 8:31 left in the 1st quarter)
What to Watch For in Bills at Chiefs
The Bills and Chiefs meet Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium in a rematch of last season’s AFC championship game.
The Chiefs have been the kings of the AFC in recent seasons, reaching the last three AFC championship games and the past two Super Bowls. But it’s the Bills who have resembled the top team in the conference — and perhaps in the entire NFL — this season. They’ve outscored the Miami Dolphins, Washington Football Team and Houston Texans by a combined margin of 118-21 while winning their last three games since a surprising Week 1 defeat at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Bills shut out the Dolphins and Texans. They lead the NFL in scoring defense and total defense. Things will be far tougher, of course, against quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Mahomes is the league’s second-ranked passer, behind only the now-injured Russell Wilson of Seattle.
But the Chiefs also must stop quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense. Allen is only the NFL’s 19th-rated passer this season after developing into a league MVP-caliber player last year. But this could be a night for him to get well. The Chiefs are ranked 31st in the league in total defense.