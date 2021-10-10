The touchdown came on a second-and-goal play following a Chiefs’ timeout. The Chiefs lined up with Mahomes initially split out wide. Travis Kelce was lined up behind the center. Then Kelce moved out and was replaced by Tyreek Hill. Then Hill moved out and Mahomes returned to actually take the snap. Mahomes rolled to his right and got the ball to Pringle, who’d lost a fumble earlier on a kickoff return but made this catch.