What you need to know
Jets-Falcons game marks NFL’s return to London
The NFL makes its return to London in less-than-glorious fashion Sunday when the New York Jets face the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.
The teams have matching records of 1-3.
The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars will play next Sunday in London. The league did not play any international games last season because of the pandemic.
With the Dolphins now at 1-3 and the Jaguars at 0-4, both of those teams also are ensured of being below .500 for next Sunday’s game. As Profootballtalk pointed out last week, that will be the 30th NFL game played in London and none have matched two teams with winning records.
The NFL plans to play four international games per season beginning next year as part of its move to a 17-game regular season.
The league is taking steps toward playing a game in Germany. According to the league-owned NFL Network, the league will announce Tuesday the three finalists among the German cities vying to host a game.