As NFLPA’s DeMaurice Smith enters final term, no clarity yet on successor candidates
The reelection of DeMaurice Smith as executive director of the NFL Players Association in Friday’s 22-8 vote of player reps (with two abstentions) came with two significant qualifiers.
Smith said it would be his final term.
And the player reps voted to reduce the minimum term to one year.
So even with Smith’s reelection, the NFLPA at some point in the not-too-distant future will begin the search process for a successor.
It’s not clear at this point which candidates might emerge. Former NFL player Sean Gilbert was among the candidates who challenged Smith in 2015. Attorney Cyrus Mehri, the co-founder of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, announced his intention to be a candidate before the players voted in 2017 to extend Smith’s contract without opening that election to challengers.
The next step in the process is for Smith to negotiate a new contract with the players on the NFLPA’s ruling executive committee. The deal will be for one to five years, given the union’s election rules and Friday’s adjustment to the minimum term. Smith’s current contract expires next year. The election would have been opened to outside candidates in March if Smith had failed to get 22 votes Friday.
Diversity group calls on NFL, Raiders to act in Jon Gruden case
The diversity group that works closely with the NFL was sharply critical Sunday of the racist language used by Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden in a 2011 email and called for the league and the Raiders to take appropriate action.
“The insensitive remarks made by Jon Gruden about DeMaurice Smith are indicative of the racism that exist[s] on many levels of professional sports,” Rod Graves, the executive director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, said in a written statement. “Furthermore, it reveals that the journey for African Americans and other minorities in sports, is riddled with irrepressible mindsets at the highest level. It is our hope that the League and team ownership will address this matter with a remedy commensurate with these painful words. This is yet another inflection point in a society fraught with cynical social blinders, absent of respect for the intellectual capacity and leadership of minorities. When will it end?”
The NFL said Friday that it condemns the language used by Gruden in the email. The league declined to comment then on the possibility of taking disciplinary action against Gruden.
A teary Franklin-Myers talks about playing for his son (and the Jets)
John Franklin-Myers signed a four-year, $55 million deal last week, but it was his 2-year-old son who was on his mind as he spoke about the security the extension, with $30 million guaranteed, provides.
Franklin-Myers became emotional as he spoke with reporters Friday just outside London, saying it was “an honor to get that security and get a chance to feed my son. Just another opportunity to play with these guys and get coached from these coaches. Looking forward to another four years” with the Jets.
He signed Thursday and the first person he called with the news of his contract was, he said, his son.
“I wished that he was there when I signed it, but it just happened so fast,” he said, with his voice cracking. “You don’t know how fast those talks go and we wanted to get it done before heading to London. He didn’t get a chance to be there. I just wanted to talk to him. I play football …”
At that point, he stopped to compose himself, then continued, “...for him. I just want to give him every opportunity.”
All five rookie first-round quarterbacks are starters for the first time
With Trey Lance set to make his first start Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers, all five quarterbacks chosen within the first 15 picks of this year’s NFL draft in April will start on the same day for the first time.
Lance takes over for Jimmy Garoppolo, who is sidelined by a calf injury. The 49ers face the unbeaten Cardinals in Arizona at 4:25 p.m. Eastern time. Lance will not have the benefit of targeting tight end George Kittle. He was placed on the injured reserve list Saturday by the Niners, meaning that he will miss at least three games because of his calf injury. Nate Sudfeld, promoted from the practice squad, will be Lance’s backup.
Justin Fields makes his third straight start for the Chicago Bears when they play at Las Vegas at 4:05 p.m. ET. Coach Matt Nagy said last week for the first time that Fields will remain the Bears’ starter even after Andy Dalton recovers from his knee injury.
Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence, the New York Jets’ Zach Wilson and New England’s Mac Jones have been starters all season.
The winless Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET, trying to get into the win column after a week of turmoil surrounding Coach Urban Meyer. The Jets face the Atlanta Falcons in London at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Patriots will be without four starting offensive linemen when they play at Houston at 1 p.m. ET.
What to watch for Sunday in fantasy football
Titans at Jaguars, 1 p.m.
In deep leagues, the role of Tennessee RB Jeremy McNichols bears monitoring after he got a whopping 12 targets in the Meadowlands last week against the New York Jets. As superhuman as Derrick Henry appears to be, even he can’t realistically continue to get over 30 touches per game. Add in the fact that Tennessee is throwing much more to its RBs under new offensive coordinator Todd Downing, and McNichols — or 2020 third-round pick Darrynton Evans, who is just back from injury — could make for a nice roster stash.
The loss of D.J. Chark to a fractured ankle could be just what Jacksonville WR Laviska Shenault needed to finally have the breakout so many in the fantasy intelligentsia have been hoping to see. It could also be good news for TE Dan Arnold, who was recently acquired in the trade that sent CB C.J. Henderson to Carolina. Urban Meyer (for as long as he remains employed in Jacksonville) is probably going to want to show that getting Arnold was worth the trouble.
Saints at Washington, 1 p.m.
It’s hard to know what would have been more impossible to predict going into this season: That Henry would already have 15 pass targets, or that Alvin Kamara would have just 14 through four games. The New Orleans RB has made up for it to some degree by getting used much more heavily in the ground attack, but that’s not exactly a recipe for him to return value as a top-five pick in most fantasy drafts.
With Logan Thomas (hamstring) on injured reserve, Ricky Seals-Jones becomes an interesting option for those in dire need of a fill-in TE. Other Washington injuries at WR could rapidly increase the workload for Curtis Samuel, who is still coming back from a groin problem but who might suddenly be seeing a slew of targets if he can stay on the field.
Bills at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. Neither end of the Josh Allen-to-Stefon Diggs battery has lived up to his average draft position so far, and if they can’t light it up in Kansas City, it might really be time for managers to solicit trade offers while their names still carry a high degree of interest. Elsewhere in the Buffalo offense, RB Zack Moss has another chance to push ahead of Devin Singletary and TE Dawson Knox can help clarify just how TD-dependent he might actually be.
Travis Kelce managers, who almost uniformly had to shell out for his services, don’t want to see too many more dud outings like he had last week. As for Josh Gordon, though, it almost doesn’t matter what he does against the Bills — as long as he sees some playing time, the fantasy world will be glued to his every move.
Russell Wilson expected to be sidelined 4-6 weeks
The Seattle Seahawks are expected to be without quarterback Russell Wilson for up to six weeks after he underwent surgery Friday for the injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand that he suffered during Thursday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Seattle.
ESPN reported Sunday that doctors believe Wilson, who has been one of the NFL’s most durable players, has a realistic chance to return in four weeks.
Backup Geno Smith took over for Wilson in the fourth quarter Thursday and played well in the 26-17 defeat. He led a 98-yard touchdown drive but also threw a late interception when wide receiver Tyler Lockett slipped (or was tripped) while running his route.
Smith becomes the starter as Wilson misses the first games of an NFL career that began in 2012. He has started 149 straight regular season games.
That streak will end when the Seahawks play next Sunday night at Pittsburgh.
The Seahawks said Friday night that Wilson suffered a ruptured tendon and a fractured and dislocated joint.
He underwent surgery in Los Angeles performed by hand specialist Steven Shin, who said in a written statement: “Based on what I saw today, I am fully confident Russell will return to the NFL this season and play at the same world-class level that fans have come to expect of one of the game’s very best quarterbacks.”
Jets-Falcons game marks NFL’s return to London
The NFL makes its return to London in less-than-glorious fashion Sunday when the New York Jets face the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.
The teams have matching records of 1-3.
The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars will play next Sunday in London. The league did not play any international games last season because of the pandemic.
With the Dolphins now at 1-3 and the Jaguars at 0-4, both of those teams also are ensured of being below .500 for next Sunday’s game. As Profootballtalk pointed out last week, that will be the 30th NFL game played in London and none have matched two teams with winning records.
The NFL plans to play four international games per season beginning next year as part of its move to a 17-game regular season.
The league is taking steps toward playing a game in Germany. According to the league-owned NFL Network, the league will announce Tuesday the three finalists among the German cities vying to host a game.