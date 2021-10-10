Bills at Chiefs: Can anything top Brady’s return from Week 4? The Bills and Chiefs will certainly try. Buffalo, now No. 1 in The Washington Post’s power rankings, is a team that is far-removed from a baffling season-opening loss to Pittsburgh. The Bills have outscored the Dolphins, Washington and Texans 118-21 in the three weeks since, shutting out Miami and Houston. The Bills, who lost to the Chiefs in January’s AFC championship game, face a 2-2 team uncharacteristically resting at the bottom of the AFC West standings behind their 3-1 rivals. Patrick Mahomes is riding a 12-game streak in which he has passed for at least 250 yards, the longest such run in the NFL, and he passed for five touchdowns (with three to Tyreek Hill, who caught 11 of 12 targets for 186 yards) as the Chiefs’ two-game losing streak ended last week in Philadelphia. The Chiefs went 9 for 10 on third down against the Eagles for the best third-down percentage in a game by any team since 2008.