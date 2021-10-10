Still, for all his excellence in leading the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes can’t reach maximum intrigue without potent competition. Every great quarterback needs a rival to achieve peak transcendence. Tom Brady didn’t attend Peyton Manning’s Hall of Fame enshrinement because the August weather in Canton, Ohio, is lovely. And Manning didn’t throw in a few Brady quips during his speech because he needed to fill time. While both players are great separately, they are greater because they had to face each other again and again.
Mahomes is in his fourth season as an NFL starter, and though he has only gotten better since throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in 2018, it’s more fascinating to look at the other young quarterbacks attempting to run with him. If he’s something close to a new-generation Brady, he’s still waiting for his Manning. But the 26-and-under club is stacked with good candidates. At the top of the list are Lamar Jackson, who is 24 and already has an MVP; and Josh Allen, the 25-year-old who led the Buffalo Bills to the AFC championship game last season before falling to Mahomes’s Chiefs.
On Sunday night, the Bills visit Kansas City for a rematch that Allen and his teammates are trying to downplay. Buffalo (3-1) has been the NFL’s most dominant team over the first four weeks, outscoring opponents 134-44. Since a season-opening loss to Pittsburgh, the Bills have posted victories by scores of 35-0, 43-21 and 40-0. Their balance — the top-rated defense to go with an offense producing 404 yards per game — makes them the safest pick as the league’s current best team.
In directing them, Allen has played a simple and controlled game, making plays when necessary, not overly concerned with gaudy statistics. It’s a level of growth that Mahomes recognizes.
“I think what you see with Josh as he gets better and better every single year is he’s not satisfied with where he’s at,” Mahomes told reporters earlier in the week. “He works through his throwing motion. He works on his feet. He does different types of stuff to give himself an edge, and I think that’s what all the best quarterbacks do.”
Mahomes sees Allen, who finished second to Aaron Rodgers in MVP voting last season, in full command of the offense.
“They put a lot on him,” Mahomes said. “They make a lot of checks at the line of scrimmage to make all the right decisions, throw the ball, run the ball, do all different types of stuff. I think that’s what’s put them at this level where they’re a dominant team. He’s definitely gotten better and better each and every year, and I’m sure we’ll have lots of battles as both of our careers go on.”
It has been a different kind of year for Mahomes and the Chiefs. He’s used to setting a tone early in the season, but the Chiefs are just 2-2. Mahomes entered the year 11-0 during September, but his team dropped back-to-back close games that first month, first to Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens and then to the Los Angeles Chargers, who also have an exciting young quarterback in Justin Herbert.
Now Allen gets a chance to be the third player from the gifted young QB tier to defeat Mahomes’s squad this season. The struggles have little to do with Mahomes; they’re mostly the result of poor performances by a banged-up defense and silly turnovers on offense.
That’s the thing about quarterback rivalries. We focus on a matchup that never truly matches up. Allen is adamant that he’s preparing for the Kansas City defense, not Mahomes and not revenge.
“Everybody wants to make this big deal about the AFC championship rematch, and I get that’s what it is,” Allen said. “But it’s a new year, and this team’s different than last year, and their team’s different than last year. But they’re the gold standard, what you would want to be as an AFC team. Being to the AFC championship the last three years and competing for Super Bowls is what they’ve been doing. So that’s what every team wants to be, and until somebody knocks them off in the playoffs, that won’t change.”
Think about how hard it has been to beat Mahomes during these juggernaut years in Kansas City. The Chiefs have a 40-10 record in his regular season starts. He hasn’t lost a game by more than one possession. The worst defeat came to the Las Vegas Raiders last season, a 40-32 score. The quarterbacks who have led their teams past the Mahomes-led Chiefs are mostly veterans. The winners have had to average 35.5 points per game and make brash late-game decisions on fourth down to keep the football out of his hands.
In the playoffs, Mahomes has a 6-2 mark, with Brady handing out both of those losses. Mahomes has been especially tough on his peers, with postseason victories over Baker Mayfield, Deshaun Watson and Allen among his greatest triumphs.
The AFC figures to continue presenting contenders, though. Kyler Murray stands as the one clear potential elite young NFC quarterback who belongs in that 26-and-under group. The AFC has Mahomes, Allen, Jackson and Watson (if he returns to the field). The group is so strong that Mayfield, a former No. 1 pick who has logged three 3,500-yard seasons, doesn’t get much respect. Herbert also looks like the real deal. There’s still plenty of time for the last two No. 1 picks, Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence, to show they have the juice to be franchise quarterbacks. And Mac Jones has looked the best of the 2021 rookie signal-callers.
The potential rivals are lining up, but for Mahomes, Jackson and Allen stand as the greatest immediate threats. When Jackson finally led the Ravens to a victory over the Chiefs on his fourth try, he declared, “It feels good to get the monkey off our back.”
How is Allen’s back? Can he redirect some of his torment now?
After three overpowering seasons, the Chiefs may be slowing down a little. This is where it gets harder for every quarterback who excels early. Mahomes earned his absurd $450 million contract extension, but he’ll be hogging cap space for years to come. It will become more challenging to build around him. And fresh teams, with special quarterbacks, are hoping to make a move.
His no-look passes and stunning arm strength have been something to marvel at. But to appreciate Mahomes, don’t look at stats and highlights anymore. Look at the ferocity of the competitors trying to catch up, and look at how he responds to being pushed.
There’s nothing better than a great quarterback rivalry. And Mahomes, prolific as always, may have multiple. All the better to measure greatness.