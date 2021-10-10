He leaped toward the wall, then nearly over it, glove outstretched to try to corral the baseball before it went out of play. Had he managed to save it, his Red Sox might not have emerged victorious, 6-4 in 13 innings, in one of the most remarkable postseason games in recent memory. Because he didn’t, the ball bounced out of play as a ground-rule double, and a runner who looked certain to score was forced to remain at third base instead.