“It was very unfortunate for us,” Rays Manager Kevin Cash said. “I think it was fairly obvious [Yandy Díaz] was going to come around to score.”
Kiermaier’s line drive was one of the first well-hit balls the Rays had managed against Boston starter-turned-emergency-reliever Nick Pivetta, who was in his fourth inning of work. It came with Díaz on first base with two outs, meaning he was ready to run on contact. So by the time that line drive bounced off the wall in right field and ricocheted back toward Renfroe, then over the wall, Díaz was past third base and heading home — certain to score.
The umpires ruled the ball dead, then huddled to talk things over. They put on headsets to chat with the MLB office in New York, too. They ruled Kiermaier must stay at second with a double and sent Díaz back to third.
They ruled correctly — or, at least, they ruled the way Rule 5.05(a)(8) of the official rules of MLB said they should. That rule states if “any bounding fair ball is deflected by the fielder into the stands, or over or under a fence on fair or foul territory, … the batter and all runners shall be entitled to advance two bases.”
Clunky grammar aside, the ruling is clear: If a fielder knocks the ball out of play as Renfroe did, the runners advance two bases from where they began. Díaz, then, had to stay at third. Pivetta got the final out of the inning, striking out Mike Zunino swinging, and the Rays did not score. A few minutes later, Christian Vázquez hit a walk-off two-run homer that gave the Red Sox a 2-1 series lead over the team with the best record in the AL. Game 4 is Monday night at Fenway Park.
“By rule it’s just a ground-rule double,” Cash said after the game, acknowledging that the umpires told him he could challenge the play if he wanted to but that he knew the ruling wouldn’t change. “I saw the replay; obviously, there was nothing intentional by it. That’s the just the rule — that’s the way it goes.”
Even though Cash admitted he had no grounds for an argument, that rule may need updating. Anyone watching Díaz’s progress around third base could see he would have scored had Renfroe not knocked the ball into the bullpen. And even if Díaz had been allowed to score, Vázquez’s two-run shot would have lifted the Red Sox to a win anyway.
After the game, Kiermaier said the umpires explained the rule to him, so he knew they had made the right call. But he shook his head multiple times as he told reporters that, even though he knew the ruling was correct, he didn’t understand it.
“For the ball to bounce off the wall, then hit a player and go over again, I just can’t believe that is a ground-rule double,” he said. “I mean, Yandy would have scored standing up. It’s a heartbreaker — plain and simple.”