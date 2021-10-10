Case in point: the U.S. men’s national team over the past 72 hours.
After performing with panache and confidence in a home win Thursday, the Americans were sloppy and subdued in a 1-0 defeat to Panama on Sunday at Estadio Rommel Fernández.
With a chance to create separation in an eight-nation competition that will send three teams to Qatar next year, Gregg Berhalter’s squad fell out of first place and back into the thick of things ahead of Wednesday’s match against Costa Rica in Columbus, Ohio.
Aníbal Godoy, who plays for MLS’s Nashville SC, headed in a 54th-minute corner kick as Panama (2-1-2) drew even with the United States (2-1-2) in points (eight) and ended the Americans’ 13-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. Mexico also had eight points entering its matchup with Honduras on Sunday night.
Four years to the day after probably the lowest moment in U.S. soccer history — an upset at Trinidad and Tobago that dashed hopes of qualifying for the 2018 tournament — the United States fell woefully short of its lively and inventive performance during a 2-0 victory over Jamaica on Thursday in Austin.
It was just the Americans’ second defeat in the series (16-2-6) and the first in nine qualifiers against Los Canaleros.
The scene outside the stadium was colorful and loud but not as feverish as in San Salvador for the U.S. opener against El Salvador. The 32,000-capacity venue was about 80 percent full. That seemed connected to Panama’s enigmatic start, winning big in Jamaica but losing in El Salvador and drawing in home dates with Costa Rica and Mexico.
Memories from Panama’s first World Cup appearance three years ago in Russia remain fresh. A banner hanging from the second deck read Sunday, “Rusia fue un sueño, Qatar un compromiso” — Russia was a dream, Qatar is the commitment.
Despite being on the road, the U.S. team was not in the most intimidating venue. A running track wraps the field, creating a welcomed buffer from the stands. Five previous visits resulted in three victories and two draws, all but one victory coming in qualifiers.
As the middle game in a three-match stretch over seven days, this one was never going to get Berhalter’s first-choice lineup. He made seven changes, choosing to rest many top players ahead of Wednesday.
There were also several absences. Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna are unavailable for these three matches because of injury. John Brooks and Tim Ream were scratched after the roster was announced.
Weston McKennie did not travel to Panama for injury precaution reasons, and Zack Steffen and Antonee Robinson went directly to Columbus to avoid partial-isolation guidelines upon returning to their English clubs later this week. Panama remains on England’s travel red list.
The only starting holdovers from the Jamaica game were goalkeeper Matt Turner, center back Walker Zimmerman, midfielder Yunus Musah and winger Paul Arriola.
The new starters included veterans Gyasi Zardes at striker and Sebastian Lletget and Kellyn Acosta in midfield. Left back George Bello, right back Shaq Moore and center back Mark McKenzie joined the back line, and Tim Weah brought speed to the wing.
Among those on the bench were fast-emerging forward Ricardo Pepi, midfielder (and team leader) Tyler Adams and winger Brenden Aaronson. There was certainly risk in leaving out so many top-tier players, but Berhalter had expressed confidence in the team’s depth and flexibility. There also was less onus to win on the road; a draw would suffice.
The outlook for a point was in doubt after one half, even though intermission arrived without any damage. There were frequent giveaways and little meaningful possession.
Acosta lost the ball several times and was poor in delivering set pieces. Because of Acosta’s inadequacies, Musah, the most skilled player in the lineup, had to drop deep in the formation to collect the ball and attempt to create. Goalkeeper Luis Mejía, though, was not tested.
Panama enjoyed possession and pressure, keyed by Alberto Quintero, a 33-year-old attacker. Turner made a terrific one-on-one save on Freddy Góndola, though the play was ruled offside. In the 45th minute, after Turner’s poor clearance, he made a soaring touch save on Yoel Bárcenas’s 18-yard bid targeting the far top corner.
The halftime whistle could not have come soon enough for the flailing visitors. Change was needed, so Berhalter turned to Adams and Aaronson at the start of the second half to spell the tiring Musah and Arriola.
Panama sustained its attacking vibe, and the goal came off a set piece. Panama had been dangerous on corner kicks all evening, and on this one, Eric Davis’s service into the six-yard box was met by Godoy, who, with his back to Turner at the near post, redirected it into the net.
Panama was not content. Promising buildups against a passive U.S. resistance threatened to double the margin.
Berhalter turned back to his bench midway through the half, sending on Pepi, Cristian Roldan and DeAndre Yedlin — players with varying levels of attacking prowess. No matter who was on the field, the United States never seemed right.
Roars of “¡Si, se puede!” — Yes, we can — echoed around the stadium.
Seven minutes of stoppage time could have been 17 minutes — the Americans weren’t going to come up with an answer.
