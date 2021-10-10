“We were thinking field goal,” safety Landon Collins explained. “Not Hail Mary. When the ball was in the air, we weren’t, um, we just weren’t prepared for that one. That wasn’t what we were expecting.”
In its first four games, Washington’s once-heralded defense failed to get out of its own way, but Sunday, in a 33-22 loss at FedEx Field, its secondary devolved into a full-fledged liability, its quarterback turned in his worst outing yet, and the team fell to 2-3.
Again, there was miscommunication. Again, there were missed assignments. Again, players offered the same explanations.
We have to do better. We just have to continue to work. Before you know it, we’ll be rolling.
But frustration set in — especially for Rivera, who appeared more disappointed Sunday than he did during either of his team’s other two losses.
“I’m very frustrated because we’ve got too many good football players to not be better than what we are now,” he said. “But your record tells you what you are. That’s what we are — we’re a 2-3 football team right now.”
His proof:
Before Winston launched that Hail Mary, which put the Saints up 20-13 at halftime, he handed the ball to running back Alvin Kamara for a 23-yard touchdown run up the middle — made possible because of a missed tackle by free safety Bobby McCain.
And before that, back in the first quarter, Winston found wide receiver Deonte Harris for a deep completion up the middle. Harris turned the catch into a 72-yard score — because Collins left the middle of the field wide open on third and seven. Collins said New Orleans quick-snapped the ball before Washington’s defense could make its call. Winston had a more blunt explanation.
“I saw that they were in quarters, they brought a little soft pressure, and no one was in the middle of the field but Deonte and that ball,” he said. “So I put some air up on it and he ran up under it and got it. … It’s all predicated on his depth. [Collins] was probably about 12 yards, and his speed versus Deonte’s speed is not really a comparison.”
Between those two touchdowns, Washington cornerback William Jackson III knocked out the Saints’ Taysom Hill with a hit that left Hill concussed. It was Jackson’s fifth penalty of the season.
Days earlier, Jackson assured that the defense’s persistent issues were “easy” fixes. It’s all about “communication skills,” he said.
The only thing that appeared easy Sunday was the work the Saints made of Washington’s defense, turning in six plays of 19 yards or more (five of which were touchdowns) and an average of 6.7 yards per play. After five games, Washington has allowed a league-high six touchdowns of 20 or more yards.
“Well, you watch the tape. You just got to see if we’re where we’re supposed to be,” Rivera said. “What I’m going to do and what I decide — guys, that’s stuff I have to work out. But right now, we’re doing what we can do best, and that’s coaching them the best that we can and practicing the best that we can.”
Meanwhile, Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke had the poorest showing of his young career, tossing two interceptions and many other throws that were nearly picked off. New Orleans (3-2) amassed 12 passes defensed, the most of any defense in a game this season.
Every good decision Heinicke made was seemingly sandwiched by poor ones, be it a throw into double coverage or any throw at all when he had no options. Washington had five trips to the red zone and scored touchdowns only twice — both rushing scores by Antonio Gibson (20 carries, 60 yards). On one of those trips, Heinicke was intercepted at the 2-yard line by cornerback Paulson Adebo.
Rivera believes his team’s confidence took a hit as the mistakes piled up — but not Heinicke’s.
“Oh, his confidence is sky high,” Rivera said. “He’s trying to make plays out there, he thinks he can do a lot, and he tries to do a lot. I take my hat off to him because this is a guy that fights and does everything he can to give us a chance.”
But he faced the added challenge of starting many drives deep in his team’s territory. New Orleans punter Blake Gillikin averaged 53.6 yards per punt, landing kicks on the 1-, 2- and 3-yard lines.
“Their punter was punting the s--- out of the ball,” Heinicke said. “... But there’s no excuse to not get first downs.”
Heinicke refused to let up, unleashing deep passes and taking big hits to try to keep Washington in it. He orchestrated an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to narrow the Saints’ lead to 27-22 with eight minutes left. New Orleans responded with one of its own to expand its lead to 11, but Heinicke kept throwing, launching deep balls that were deflected as he fell to the ground. Each time, he stood up a little slower than the last.
“I thought Taylor had his moments,” Rivera said. “... He made some plays, gave us some opportunities a couple of times. I think he tried to force it, and that’s hard because he’s trying to make plays.”
Heinicke finished 20 for 41 for 248 yards, no touchdowns and a 47.6 rating. He also took two sacks and had five carries for 40 yards.
Washington’s special teams and the front seven of its defense — at times — were bright spots. Washington created its most pressure of the season, registering nine quarterback hits, including two sacks — one a strip sack by Chase Young with a fumble recovery by Daron Payne. Linebacker Cole Holcomb intercepted Winston on the Saints’ opening drive, setting up a field goal and ending the defense’s stretch of allowing a touchdown on the opponent’s first drive in each of the first four games.
But the opportunities provided by the defense early were masked by its mistakes later. Washington could not erase the memory of the Hail Mary, which had Del Rio hunched over in dismay. And it couldn’t salvage another poor outing, this one dropping Washington under .500 just in time to face a gantlet of top quarterbacks, starting with the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes next Sunday at FedEx Field.
“I’m disappointed in that,” Rivera said. “... But we have to go back. We’re going to look at some things as a coaching staff and make sure we put these guys in a position to have success. At the end of the day, we have to make sure we’re giving them every opportunity to succeed.”