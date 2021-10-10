“We were thinking field goal, not Hail Mary,” safety Landon Collins said. “When the ball was in the air, we weren’t, um, we just weren’t prepared for that one.”
Yikes.
That heave from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway was flat embarrassing, the kind of this-can’t-happen-in-the-NFL malpractice that costs people jobs. (Jack Del Rio, don’t lose track of your office keys.) But while that one play stands out in its egregiousness, the reality is it has company. Because of that — after the first five weeks of the NFL season concluded with a 33-22 loss to New Orleans on Sunday at FedEx Field — we know this defense has issues, major issues.
“I think we lack a little bit of confidence right now,” Coach Ron Rivera said.
What they also lack is a clear identity. Five weeks into the season, this defense isn’t the badass outfit that was supposed to define the team and confidently, aggressively chart the course for the season. What it is and what it’s supposed to be are two entities that aren’t remotely acquainted, and the list of transgressions grows by the week.
The defense got caught with its pants down on the Hail Mary before the half. It was asleep on a quick snap that led to New Orleans’s first touchdown, a 72-yard toss from Winston to Deonte Harris, who was so open he must have been lonely as he sauntered into the end zone.
And when it was asked to stop a severely compromised Saints offense with just under eight minutes remaining, it instead allowed an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that put the game away.
“Just playing the game back in my mind, I think there are a few plays that changed the entire momentum of the game,” defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis said. “I think we beat ourselves in a lot of ways. Those are the ones that are tough to get over.”
Playing the game back in the mind — particularly for the defense — amounts to self-torture. It’s not the totality, because the 369 yards allowed were actually the fewest Washington (2-3) has coughed up this season. It’s not even that there weren’t impact plays, because the defense created two turnovers and sacked Winston twice — including the first of the year from Chase Young, who forced Winston to fumble as well.
But the unforced errors came against a Saints offense that is without star wide receiver Michael Thomas and two starting linemen, that doesn’t fully trust the interception-prone Winston and that lost receiver-quarterback combo Taysom Hill to a concussion in the first half. That’s the kind of unit upon which Washington should feast. Instead, it flailed.
“I’m very frustrated,” Rivera said, “because we’ve got too many good football players to not be better than what we are right now.”
What they are is discombobulated. The bomb that opened the Saints’ scoring came because Winston recognized Washington’s defensive backs weren’t lined up properly and called for a quick snap. The Hail Mary worked, at least in part, because Washington expected an underneath throw or a dump to the otherworldly Alvin Kamara out of the backfield — and instead got something else.
Are those things on the coaches, Del Rio the defensive coordinator among them?
“We have to do better,” cornerback William Jackson III said. “It’s not on the coaches. We have to do better in our communication and believing in each other.”
Points for self-awareness. But to be clear, there’s enough blame for everyone involved. That includes the defensive backs who too often seem to just be introducing themselves to each other. That includes the linebacking corps, in which first-round draft pick Jamin Davis makes nary a peep. That includes the defensive line, which hasn’t been the disruptive force it was over the second half of 2020.
And it absolutely includes the coaches.
“When you watch the tape, you just have to see if we’re where we’re supposed to be,” Rivera said. “What I’m going to do and what I decide, that’s stuff I have to work out. But right now, we’re doing what we can do best, and that’s coaching as best as we can.”
Sounds like it’s time for some introspection.
Think about it this way: Early in the fourth quarter, Washington trailed only 20-16 when quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a lousy interception, giving New Orleans the ball at the Washington 26. “I’m putting the defense in a bad spot,” Heinicke said, accurately.
But that is almost certainly going to be life with Taylor Heinicke — or with Ryan Fitzpatrick, who’s injured, or with Kyle Allen, who hasn’t played. This isn’t an organization that is defined by its quarterback. Rather, it’s defined by its lack of one. So there are going to be mistakes. The defense, with its mix of first-round picks and high-priced acquisitions, is going to be in a bad spot. That’s life around here.
So the defense, even in a bad spot, ought to feel free to assert itself as the organization’s identity and take over. Even holding New Orleans to a field goal is a win and keeps it a one-score game. Instead, it got the Saints into third and seven — and allowed Winston’s easy little flick to Callaway for 12 yards and a score.
“These are things we work on, okay?” Rivera said. “We’re not going to let things go, so we’re obviously working on them, trying to get them better. But things are going to happen. It’s happened. This game is played by human beings.”
And coached by them, too.
This is something of a flexion point, because the schedule now turns to the meat: the two most recent Super Bowl participants (Kansas City next Sunday, Tampa Bay on Nov. 14) and another conference finalist (at Green Bay on Oct. 24) in the next four games, a month-long run in which the “easy” date might be a Halloween trip to Denver.
It’s a stretch that could define the season — and a stretch that could provide an identity. That would be great, because the defense that dragged itself out of the stadium Sunday evening doesn’t want the identity it currently has.