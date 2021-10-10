But that is almost certainly going to be life with Taylor Heinicke — or with Ryan Fitzpatrick, who’s injured, or with Kyle Allen, who hasn’t played. This isn’t an organization that is defined by its quarterback. Rather, it’s defined by its lack of one. So there are going to be mistakes. The defense, with its mix of first-round picks and high-priced acquisitions, is going to be in a bad spot. That’s life around here.